Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Well, what can be said that hasn't been said already? Florida's season-opening collapse is a signaling that Billy Napier could be on his way out at the end of the season if he makes it to that point.
It's no secret the Gators have the hardest schedule in college football. Their Week 1 matchup with #19 Miami was going to be a challenge. But, Florida didn't even compete against the Hurricanes.
The Gators were thoroughly manhandled and outclassed at home. This loss wasn't just a beating. It was also a historic beating.
The Gators' home-opener win streak was snapped at 33 games and this 41-17 drubbing now stands as the worst season-opening loss in Florida football history. The defense looked egregiously incompetent against Miami's offense.
Despite the defense getting a massive overhaul through the transfer portal, there was no evidence of the unit improving on Saturday. It looked as if star Washington State transfer Cam Ward was toying with them all afternoon.
Ward accounted for 385 of Miami's 529 total yards. He completed 26 of 35 passes, 74%, and threw for 3 scores. After allowing 38.3 points per game in 2023, Florida started this year by picking up where they off.
Also, two of Miami's touchdowns came as a result of undisciplined play, in the form of roughing the passer penalties.
Offensively, the Gators struggled too. The team only racked up 261 total yards. They committed two turnovers and went one for nine on third-down efficiency. Napier's questionable play-calling was brought to light once again.
A reason for Florida's inept production on third-down conversions was due to Napier calling two running plays on third-and-5 situations. Miami dominated from their opening drive and didn't look back.
The Gators did get some momentum with a 71-yard touchdown run from Montrell Johnson Jr. However, it didn't last and Miami answered right back before halftime. It was just an overall ugly day and to add injury to insult, starting QB Graham Mertz left early with an injury after throwing a pick.
"“Yeah, I mean, it's embarrassing, to be quite honest with you,” "- Florida head coach Billy Napier