Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
The offensive unit for the Iowa Hawkeyes has been one of the worst in college football for the last several years. It's been a consistent disaster and if Iowa wanted to be better in 2024, they needed to get more production from that side of the ball.
For now, doubts about this are put to rest. Iowa used a second-half explosion to shut out Illinois State, 40-0.
Yes, this scoring output was against an FCS team. However, it's a sign of progress. Also, let's not forget that the Hawkeyes struggled against South Dakota State last season.
It's not like they've been dominating FCS competition as of late. They only scored seven points against the Jackrabbits last year.
After the first half, it looked like the same old story, as the Hawkeyes only led 6-0. However, that was quickly put in the rearview mirror. Iowa reached the 30-point plateau in a half for the first time since 2021.
Cade McNamara became the first Iowa quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a game since that same year.
In total, Iowa racked up 492 total yards. It's the highest yardage output the most the school has seen since 2019. It was a well-balanced attack as McNamara threw for 251 yards and the ground game added 241 more. They looked competent in third-down situations.
Also, some youth shined in the contest.
Freshman receiver Reece Vander Lee is the first Hawkeye target to catch multiple touchdowns in a season since 2022. Freshman halfback Kamari Moulton rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries.