Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Wait a second. Vanderbilt won? Are they 1-0? Did they just beat Virginia Tech? The answer to all those questions is a resounding YES!
The SEC's worst team indeed pulled off an unfathomable feat. This was the Commodores' first signature win in the Clark Lea era. In an overtime classic, Vanderbilt stunned the Hokies, 34-27.
It was an offseason of major changes for the Vanderbilt football program. FirstBank Stadium is undergoing renovations for the first time since 1981.
As far as the personnel was concerned, Lea brought in 51 new players, made himself the defensive coordinator, and implemented the New Mexico State blueprint that led to the Aggies winning ten games last year.
The NMSU blueprint is headlined by former Conference USA Player of the Year Diego Pavia. The quarterback flourished in his Commodores debut, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 passes. He also ran for 104 yards and another score.
The team raced out to a 17-0 lead early in the first half. Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones threw an interception which resulted in the first touchdown for the SEC team.
Despite a 17-0 lead, Virginia Tech came storming back in a crazy second half.
The Hokies eventually took a 27-20 lead but Vanderbilt forced overtime before coming up with the dramatic victory. Lea taking over defensive coordinator duties seems to be a plus. Other than the interception, Vanderbilt was able to tally four sacks.
This is by far Clark Lea's biggest win since he took the job at his alma mater. It was also the first overtime win for Vandy since a 2018 November victory over Ole Miss. It's also important to note that Drones was experiencing cramps, which made Virginia Tech put in Collin Schlee at QB in overtime.
"“I’m there to play how I want to, play my game and when you stop me, then you can talk”"- Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia