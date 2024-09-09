Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Duke seems to have steered their season after their Friday night win over Northwestern. The Blue Devils matchup against the Wildcats was one of the more underrated matchups on the Week 2 slate. The reason is that both teams faced massively difficult schedules and needed a win here to keep their hopes for a bowl game alive.
The ACC representative took the "Academic Bowl" in double overtime by a score of 26-20. If you watched this contest, you'll know that this was an ugly game. It was expected to be low-scoring as both defenses are some of the more overlooked in the country. They may not be top 20 defenses but they can shut the opposing offense down.
Both teams were horrible on third-down conversions. There were four combined turnovers, two by each team. Each kicker misses one critical field goal. There was a blocked punt by Northwestern. But in the end, Duke made more plays at the end than their counterparts.
Todd Pelino made a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 and send it to overtime. In overtime, Duke scored two touchdowns on three offensive plays to take the contest. Maalik Murphy threw two of his three scores in the extra sessions. They set themselves up for a potential bowl season appearance with a 2-0 start.