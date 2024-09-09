Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Well back to square one. After Colorado defeated North Dakota State last week, they fell apart this past Saturday against Nebraska. Nothing went right for Colorado. The same problems that plagued the team last season, showed up again in this embarrassing display. The Buffaloes suffered a 28-10 defeat.
Shedeur Sanders had a good performance once again, but it got wasted. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown. However, the offensive line still showed zero improvement. They gave up five sacks. Sanders found himself running around the field once again. He threw a terrible interception from his endzone in the first quarter. He left the field with two minutes left in regulation.
Since Colorado had no help from the front five, there was no production in the running game. On 22 combined carries, the Buffaloes gained just 16 rushing yards. Jimmy Horn Jr. also lost a fumble in the game and Colorado committed nine penalties for over 100 yards. Defensively, they allowed over 300 yards of total offense.
They got caught napping in both pass defense and run defense as Nebraska was able to utilize a balanced attack well. The pass rush wasn't there and the unit didn't sack Dylan Raiola once. The team fell behind 28-0 before the halftime whistle blew and they would never come close to making a comeback bid. It's a guarantee that they'll do some serious soul-searching and the pressure once again ramps up for the team.