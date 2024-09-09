Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Does SMU belong in the ACC or any power conference? That's a question that plenty of people were pondering when it was announced the Mustangs would be one of the three expansion members of the ACC before this season began. Through their first three games of the season, they haven't shown that. Remember, in week zero, SMU was trailing 24-13 in the fourth quarter against Nevada.
They pulled off a comeback in that game but they struggled. They eased past Houston Christian of the FCS. This week, they struggled once again and couldn't complete a comeback against BYU. In an 18-15 field goal fest, SMU turned the ball over twice and committed seven penalties. SMU also went 3-for-16 on third-down efficiency.
There is a common saying in football along the lines of if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. That's the case with SMU as a QB controversy is taking over the team. Preston Stone hasn't been himself at all this year.
In their loss, Stone attempted just four passes and got sacked three times. Kevin Jennings came in and did some damage because of his ability to run. However, there's no definite answer to the position. There's tons of uncertainty in Dallas and SMU is showing why they never should've been accepted into the ACC in the first place.