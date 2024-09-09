Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
If last year didn't prove enough to you, this blowout win should. Texas is back. The Longhorns ended both the nation's longest win streak and longest home win streak as they went into Ann Arbor and destroyed Michigan 31-12. From Texas' very first offensive possession, it was clear that they were going to be in control the entire game, despite a missed 43-yarder by kicker Bert Auburn.
By the end of the first half, Texas had a 24-3 advantage and never looked back. The Wolverines couldn't stop anything. Even during third and long situations, it always seemed as if the Michigan defense was stuck in the mud. Quinn Ewers had a gem of a performance, completing 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Five different Longhorn receivers found the ball, including Gunnar Helm, Matthew Golden, and Isaiah Bond. Defensively, Texas held Michigan to 3-of-12 on third-down efficiency. They shut down a vaunted Wolverine ground game as Donovan Edwards racked up 41 yards on just eight carries.
They picked off Davis Warren twice and recovered a fumble. Put it this way, Michigan looked like they didn't belong on the field. Texas went into one of the toughest places to play and dominated.