Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Notre Dame just proved once again that they're one of the two most overrated programs in modern college football. The only reason why they remain relevant is because of what they once were, not what they are now. Last week, Notre Dame finally picked up that elusive win over a top-tier opponent, when they beat Texas A&M on the road. It was a huge win. Well, guess what?
All that momentum is gone. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish suffered a shocking defeat against Northern Illinois in their home opener by a score of 16-14. Well, this result is shocking for those who have been living under a rock for years. However, this is a tradition for a once-storied program. They rarely beat top-tier teams and they always struggle and sometimes lose to teams they should beat easily.
Notre Dame never even got close to being in control of this game. Their largest lead was a minuscule 1-point lead when they led 14-13 after a Jeremiyah Love touchdown run in the third quarter.
Riley Leonard threw two interceptions in an underwhelming showing. He only threw for 163 yards. The running game was dormant as well. Notre Dame only combined for 123 rushing yards on 28 total carries.
The Irish went 3-for-10 on third-down efficiency. One of the picks that Leonard threw was with six minutes left in regulation. That would end up setting up the winning score for NIU. Senior kicker Kanon Woodill drilled a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation to give the Huskies the MAC's first win over a top-five team. Notre Dame's chances of making the playoff have plummeted.