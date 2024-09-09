Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
44 passing yards. That's the total yardage through the air that Kentucky got in their embarrassing 31-6 defeat to South Carolina. The Wildcats were nearly favored by double-digits. Yet they looked like a Division III playing 2001 Miami or 2019 LSU. The score could've been worse. Wildcat fans should be thankful they didn't see a more lopsided score.
Kentucky only gained 183 total yards and their offense was nowhere to be found. They went 3-for-14 on third-down conversions. Two interceptions were thrown by Cats passers. The team gave up five sacks. The second half was particularly brutal for the Wildcats. At halftime, the Wildcats were only down four points.
The third quarter was where the floodgates opened. Two Kentucky three-and-outs late in the period led to two South Carolina touchdowns which made the score 24-6. Kentucky's non-existent offense made a potential impossible. There's nothing else that can be said. This was just a quintessential example of an ugly performance.