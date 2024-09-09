Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Iowa State seems to be gaining some momentum in this rivalry. Iowa won last year's meeting and seven of the last eight against the Cyclones. This is a rivalry that's been dominated by the Hawkeyes. Yet, it's the team in cardinal and gold that walked away victorious on Saturday. Throughout the first half, the game was looking like the defensive slugfest that most people expected.
Iowa led 13-0 at the half. There were nine combined punts in the first half and a turnover as Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht got picked late in the first quarter. Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy also missed a 41-yard field goal at the very end of that first half. However, in the second, it was all Iowa State.
The game also took on a different form, going from a low-scoring defensive battle to a game where both offenses were making big plays. However, the Cyclones came back from a 19-7 deficit to secure the upset over the No. 21 Hawkeyes. The Cyclone defense, despite having most of their linebacker out, played well and forced a turnover that began swinging the game in their favor.
Becht continued to make his case as one of the best young quarterbacks in the country. The sophomore completed 23 of his 35 pass attempts for 272 yards. He threw two critical touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 75-yard bomb to Jaylin Noel. Iowa State forced five punts down the stretch and Konrardy made two field goals, including a 54-yarder for the win.