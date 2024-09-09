Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
Does Florida have their quarterback of the future? It sure seemed like it on Saturday afternoon when D.J. Lagway started his first career in Florida Blue. Graham Mertz was injured the previous week against Miami, which gave the superstar recruit his first chance to lead an offense. He didn't disappoint.
Yes, this was against Samford from the FCS ranks. But, amid all the negativity surrounding the Gators program, Lagway's performance was a breath of fresh air. He lit up "The Swamp" as he threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 blowout. He completed 72 percent of his passes and didn't throw an interception.
He gave Florida some much-needed juice on offense. He completed his first seven throws of the game and hit six passes of at least 30 yards. That's something Florida fans haven't seen much in recent years. He broke the school record for passing yards by a freshman, which was previously held by Chris Leak, who threw for nearly 300 yards against Kentucky back in 2003.
He spread the ball around well, getting everybody involved. 1 different players caught a pass from the prized recruit. Eugene Wilson III had a field day with Lagway, as he caught six balls for 141 yards and a touchdown. Undoubtedly, he's given the Gator faithful hope for a potentially bright future.