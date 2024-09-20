Weekend warriors: Week 4's hottest college football battles
By Justin Perez
*All betting odds are courtesy of DraftKings
Last Meeting: Nebraska won 20-7(2023); All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 14-6-1; Location: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
To start week 4, we have an unforeseen top-25 Big Ten matchup. No. 24 Illinois and No.22 Nebraska are 3-0 but have been flying under the radar. Both programs have gone through years of mediocrity to be in the spotlight.
Illinois is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Cornhuskers have their best start since 2016. Now, the winner will have so much more momentum in building towards a great season.
Illinois is ranked heading into a game for the first time since November of 2022. Bret Bielema's defense has led the way for their resurgent star. In their three games, they've outscored their opponents 98-26.
The Illini defense is tied with Oklahoma and Cal for second in the nation in turnover margin (+8). They also tie with FAU and Minnesota for fifth in the nation in turnovers forced (9). Last week, they picked off Central Michigan passer Joe Labas once and racked up three sacks. Illinois beat CMU 30-9.
Meanwhile, Nebraska is the opposite. Their most well-known trait is their high-scoring offense. The Huskers have averaged 34 points per game. Dylan Raiola has been one of the best passers in the nation. He has thrown for 670 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.
He's completed 75 percent of his throws. His top target, Isaiah Neyor has 12 catches for 187 yards and two scores. Last week, Raiola threw two touchdowns in a solid first half in a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa.
Keys To The Game
The Illini offense is very capable of sustaining drives and scoring points. They've shown that. However, most of the damage has been through a passing game headlined by signal-caller Luke Altmyer and wideouts Zakhari Franklin and Pat Bryant. The ground game hasn't given much production. Illinois is 73rd in the country in rushing offense. They only average 153 yards per game.
They only average 4.4 yards per carry. They do have solid backs such as Kaden Feagin. However, the rotation needs to increase their overall production. The unit isn't horrible. The ground attack needs to be reliable. It will be intriguing to see if Illinois can get anything going on the ground against a Nebraska defense that allows on 70 rushing yards a game.
As mentioned earlier, the Illini defense has been great so far. However, they haven't played against an offense or quarterback of Nebraska's caliber. If Dylan Raiola gets the aerial attack going, the Cornhuskers will score. However, it won't be easy as Illinois disguises its coverage schemes. This will be the freshman's first major test this year. He has the talent and the receivers to burn this secondary. All he needs to do is read the defense that Illinois is playing and can't turn the ball over.
Last Matchup: NC State won 24-17(2023); All-Time Series: Clemson leads 60-30-1; Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina
Well, this matchup is bigger than you think. Both teams are reeling. Both have struggled in different aspects. Both have looked terrible at times. The winner of this game will put themselves in a prime position to turn their season around. Last year, it was the Wolfpack that defeated Clemson in Raleigh. NC State hasn't won in Clemson since 2002.
North Carolina State defeated Louisiana Tech last week, 30-20. Despite the win, the Wolfpack were trailing 17-6 heading into the third quarter before storming back. Offensively, NC State racked up nearly 400 total yards.
Most of that wasn't with Grayson McCall as he left early with an injury. Backup, C.J. Bailey came in and led the comeback. Defensively was where they struggled, particularly when facing the pass. NC State gave up nearly 300 yards through the air. At least they forced two turnovers, which helped in deciding the outcome.
For Clemson, they earned their first win, in a 66-20 rout of Appalachian State. A 35-point first quarter was the reason for Clemson's massive blowout. Cade Klubnik silenced some chatter about his abilities by throwing for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He only had two incompletions.
The offense was efficient everywhere and cranked up 709 yards. The defense forced three turnovers but had difficulties at times as well. That will be touched on later on.
Keys To The Game
I mean, seriously. Just stop teams from lighting you up. North Carolina State's biggest issue has to be their pass defense. Put it this way, if they played three straight power conference teams, they might be 0-3 right now. They're lucky they played Western Carolina and Louisiana Tech and even both of those games were scary at times.
They are 100th in pass defense, giving up an average of 244 pass yards per game. They've given up five touchdowns through the air, 93rd in the nation. When you allow Western Carolina and LTU to throw well over 200 yards, you have a problem.
They're going to need to give a better effort against the Tigers. Yes, Klubnik hasn't shown to be the elite QB he was made out to be as of now but he can still sling it if you allow him to. He's not an incompetent passer. If they shut this down, they would already be in a better position to win.
Hey, guess what? Do you think NC State has been brutal against the pass? Clemson has looked just as bad when trying to stop the run. In their two games, the Tigers have allowed their opponents to rush for well over 100 years. Last week, despite Clemson not breaking a sweat against the Sun Belt's Mountaineers, Clemson still allowed 149. Appalachian State averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
Top tailback Anderson Castle, ran for 80 yards on only seven carries. He averaged 11.4 yards per touch. That can't happen this week if Clemson wants to protect their home field. NC State has a beast in Jordan Waters, who can bust free in the open field.
Now, he hasn't put up monster numbers the last two weeks but that's more with the front five not blocking. If they can create space for Waters, watch out! Clemson must break down the run blocking if they want to hold down in that aspect.
Last Matchup: Kansas won 55-42(2022); All-Time Series: West Virginia leads 10-2; Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
Another early game that should get attention on Saturday is the Big 12 clash between Kansas and West Virginia. Both are coming off tough losses. The only win for both squads has been against FCS teams. Both have sputtered to start the season when playing in FBS competition. There's no doubt that win is desperately needed by both sides.
For the visiting Jayhawks, they head into Morgantown after suffering a shocking loss to UNLV. Yes, the Rebels are one of the most improved teams in the FBS, period. However, Kansas should've beaten them at home. Jalon Daniels struggled once again, throwing two interceptions. The defense had problems stopping the run. They gave up a late score which led to the 23-20 defeat.
West Virginia is hosting the game, coming off a shocking collapse against comeback-minded Pitt. The Mountaineers held a 10-point lead in the final five minutes. But, the Panthers scored two touchdowns after to steal the 38-34 win.
While WVU dominated time of possession, they were putrid on third-down efficiency. They committed two turnovers. They did get solid contributions from the passing and running game but the defense couldn't hold at the end.
Keys To The Game
This inauspicious start for Kansas isn't because the team isn't good. Both sides of the ball have tons of talent. There's playmakers everywhere. This offense can put up points in a hurry. The defense is solid and always gets timely stops. However, the turnovers have been a killer. Kansas has committed eight turnovers. However, their quarterback has been responsible for seven of them.
Jalon Daniels has lost a fumble and has thrown six interceptions. That is putrid for anybody, let alone a guy who was seen as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He threw three picks in the loss to Illinois and two last week. This needs to be cleaned up. If they play mistake-free, they'll be flying on offense.
The defense does need tinkering. They've had plenty of lapses that have contributed to their two losses. However, something that isn't getting much attention has been West Virginia's lack of sustaining drives.
The Mountaineers haven't moved the chains. As of now, WVU is ranked 124th in the country in third-down efficiency. There are 134 FBS teams. Even in their win against Albany, WVU went 1-for-five on third-down conversions. They've only moved the chains 24% of the time. That has to change quickly.
Last Matchup: Rutgers won 35-16; All-Time Series: Virginia Tech leads 12-4; Location: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field in Blacksburg, Virginia.
This is the most underrated matchup on the Week 4 slate. The afternoon has plenty of highlights but this one stands out. For Rutgers, this is their moment. The program has built some momentum over the last few years.
A win against the ACC Hokies now would help propel them further to respectability. For Virginia Tech. A victory would continue to salvage their year after a disgusting loss to Vanderbilt a few weeks ago.
Last week, the visiting Scarlet Knights improved to 2-0 with a 49-17 win over lowly Akron. As always, the offensive load was on the shoulders of Kyle Monangai. The beast ran for just over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Signal-caller Athan Kaliakmanis added three more scores through the air. Rutgers struggled at times defensively but limited the Zips to just 151 passing yards and forced a turnover.
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies picked up a critical victory over Old Dominion. Virginia Tech raced out to an early 14-0 lead and ran away in the third quarter. Offensively, the team racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Like Rutgers, their ground game led the way as QB Kyron Drones showed off his dual-threat ability. He led VT in rushing with 117 yards and accounted for two total scores. Their defense held Old Dominion to only 50 passing yards and forced two turnovers.
Keys To The Game
Rutgers' game plan is simple. They play the ball control and time of possession game. Their entire offense runs behind the impenetrable force known as Kyle Monangai.
However, for Rutgers to do just that, they need to start fast on defense. They can't get into a back-and-forth affair with the Hokies. While the Knight's defense was able to play stout against the pass last week, they had problems in the first half.
Akron had several drives where they were able to move the ball through the air. Now they didn't give up anything deep but had issues in stopping the intermediate passing game. That can't happen against Kyron Drones.
This is the defense's first major test. They need to find a way to stop Drones from completing those passes. However, they also need to contain him on the ground as he's very quick and mobile. He can extend plays regularly.
Again... Kyle Monangai. If your Virginia Tech is in the meeting room, you have pinned a picture of him on the bulletin board. When I said he's a beast, he truly is. He can bust off tacklers with ease and always churns for extra yardage.
The Hokies need to stack the box in hopes of stopping the run. It won't be easy as not only is the greatest Rutgers tailback powerful, but he's also shifty and fast. It's simple. If they limit him from going off, they have a great chance of winning the game. Their run defense has been a concern all year and last week they gave up 243 yards to ODU. This needs to be sharpened.
Last Matchup: Auburn won 48-10(2023); All-Time Series: Auburn leads 20-12-1; Location: Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
Two teams that have been stuck in mediocrity in the SEC for the last several years square off this weekend. Both Arkansas and Auburn are looking for their third win of the year and an early top spot in the conference standings. A win for either team will boost their credibility as a mid-tier squad in the SEC.
Arkansas was in a dog fight for most of last Saturday's contest against UAB. The Blazers had a 20-17 lead in the waning moments of the first half. However, a second-half surge from the Razorbacks avoided an upset loss.
Arkansas' ground game produced 266 of the team's 427 yards of total offense. Ja'Quinden Jackson had 147 rushing yards and a touchdown. Arkansas' defense wasn't great but still forced a turnover.
For Auburn, they are coming off a bounce-back win over New Mexico. They suffered an ugly upset loss to Cal. In his first career start, Hank Brown threw for four touchdowns. They racked up 503 yards of total offense.
It was a balanced attack as Auburn gained over 200 yards through the air and on the ground. However, the 45-19 win wasn't perfect. They were under 50% on third-down efficiency and gave up 448 yards to New Mexico.
Keys To The Game
Arkansas's passing attack is one of the most potent in the country. Led by a speedy, dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green, the Razorbacks average 328 yards per game. While they do most of their damage on the ground, Green's ability to improvise and make plays is what gives the ability for big plays to be made. Green's connection with Andrew Armstrong is very strong.
They have the potential to make things happen. Auburn gives up 243 yards per game through the air. They've been beaten through the air for big plays all the time. They're vulnerable to giving up big plays. Arkansas needs to take advantage of this. If they can, they will be in a great position to win.
Auburn has to do this to win. They're going to have some difficulty stopping him at times, but they have to limit him. Taylen Green has only thrown for three touchdowns, but he makes things happen by using his legs.
The Tigers haven't been able to get much pressure into the backfield as they only have five sacks on the year. If they can rush him consistently, Auburn will give themselves the best chance to win. Force him out of the pocket and rush throws. Using QB spy plays would be helpful.
Last Matchup: USC won 32-18(2007 Rose Bowl); All-Time Series: USC leads 6-4; Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
USC and Michigan had only met 10 times before this year's matchup, the last of which was in the 2007 Rose Bowl. This is the first time they have met as Big Ten foes. This is USC's first trip to Ann Arbor since 1958. Both have two wins on the season, but they are on different sides of the spectrum. USC has looked great but Michigan has seemed to have fallen off and they haven't looked great.
USC is ranked 11th in the country. For the first time under Lincoln Riley, USC looks like a complete team. It's not the only offense in southern California.
The only 20 points that were given up by the Trojans were against LSU. They shut out Utah State 48-0 and limited them to just 190 yards of total offense and forced a turnover. Miller Moss threw for 229 yards and a touchdown. USC racked up 544 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Michigan has looked far removed from last year's National Championship. Yes, they have a different coach and a roster turnover. However, they haven't looked like Michigan. Last week, the Wolverines saw Davis Warren throw three interceptions in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State. Fortunately, Michigan's ground game took over They will now start junior Alex Orji.
Keys To The Game
Under Lincoln Riley, USC will always have a high-powered passing game. Now with Miller Moss fully taking over the reins, USC has proven that they've transitioned well after Caleb Williams. In their two games, Moss has thrown for 607 yards and two touchdowns. He's been highly efficient and his receivers have tons of speed to get open for deep catches.
It's explosive as eight different pass catchers have averaged over 10 yards per catch. Moss doesn't turn the ball over. Michigan has allowed over 200 pass yards per game. They have struggled defending intermediate and long shots. USC has lots of those routes installed for their receivers. Give Moss time to throw and he will have success.
Michigan has to stop it with the turnovers. They have committed seven total turnovers in their three games. Of Course, former starter Davis Warren has been the biggest culprit for this problem. As said earlier, he threw three interceptions last week against Arkansas State. The week prior, he threw two against Texas.
He's been abysmal. The Wolverines have also lost a few fumbles as well. If they want to look competent and turn their season around, this has to end. If this doesn't get fixed, UM's season will spiral out of control. It can't happen this week against this USC team because they will get run off the field. Could the change to Alex Orji reduce the turnovers?
Last Matchup: Oklahoma won 31-24(2015); All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 3-1; Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma
Lastly, we get to the big primetime matchup. If you said that a game between Tennessee and Oklahoma would've been an SEC matchup, you would've been looked at as a crazy person. Well, here we are as the No.6 Volunteers visit the No.15 Sooners. This is the first league game for Oklahoma in the SEC.
Tennessee destroyed lowly Kent State this past weekend, 71-0. The Vols raked up 740 yards of total offense and averaged almost 10 yards per play. Nico Iamaleava only threw 16 passes before being put on the shelf for the rest of the game. Their ground game almost got to the 500-yard mark. The defense only allowed two third-down conversions and held Kent State to just 112 yards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma is coming off a thrashing of its own. Against Tulane, Oklahoma raced out to a 24-6 lead. They won 34-19. Jackson Arnold had a great day, throwing for 169 yards and running for 97 more. He had three touchdowns. The defense forced two turnovers in the win and held the Green Wave to just five third-down conversions on 15 attempts.
Keys To The Game
Along with having the nation's top-scoring offense, Tennessee also has a great defense. They've looked phenomenal in their three games, only allowing 13 points. Now this is their biggest test. Oklahoma has either looked to struggle at times or they have just coasted as of now.
Their offense has talent and can do great things but they've looked inconsistent at times. They've failed to move the chains a lot against Temple, Houston, and Tulane.
As of now, Tennessee is second in the nation in third-down defense. The Vols pass rush has yet to be fully realized and they shut down North Carolina State two weeks prior. If they can put pressure on Jackson Arnold, they will be primed for success. This is the best offense Tennessee has faced so far. Now, it's time to prove that they're legit.
Tennessee passer Nico Iamaleava hasn't seen a pass rush like Oklahoma's. He's had relative ease completing passes. In three games, he's thrown for 698 yards and six touchdowns. He's filled up stat sheets. Now, can Oklahoma make him hurry a bit to make decisions?
The pass rush has shown potential. They forced 10 turnovers already. Six of them came against Temple. If OU wants to win this game, they're going to have to pressure the young star. Expect the Sooners to send heavy blitzes his way.
Honorable Mentions:
- Houston (1-2) @ Cincinnati (2-1)
- Florida (1-2) @ Mississippi State (1-2)
- Virginia (2-1) @ Coastal Carolina (3-0)
- Georgia Tech (3-1) @ No.19 Louisville (2-0)
- Arizona State (3-0) @ Texas Tech (2-1)
- No.12 Utah (3-0) @ No.14 Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Iowa (2-1) @ Minnesota (2-1)
- Michigan State (3-0) @ Boston College (2-1)
- Baylor (2-1) @ Colorado (2-1)
- Purdue (1-1) @ Oregon State (2-1)
- No.13 Kansas State (3-0) @ BYU (3-0)