What is the song in the ESPN 'There's Never Been a Season Like This One' CFP commercial
By Sam Fariss
For the first time ever, the College Football Playoffs will include 12 teams and ESPN is leaning into the constantly-changing landscape of college sports.
Every Saturday, during ESPN broadcasts, the network has streamed a commercial about how this year and this season are unlike any that came before. A commercial, There's Never Been a Season Like This One, plays multiple times throughout the day.
The ad for the rapidly approaching Playoffs features a song by none other than Frank Sinatra Jr. "Black Night."
Yes, the son of the one and only Frank Sinatra became a star of his own, and now one of his songs is featured on a commercial every game day.
"Black Night" was originally a part of the soundtrack for the film, "Entertainment" which was released 2015. The movie featured John C. Reilly, Michael Cera, Gregg Turkington, and more.
The 2024-25 College Football Playoffs are scheduled to take place from December 20 through January 20. The First Round of the Playoffs will involve the teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12. Then, the four winners of the first round will play against the teams seeded No. 1 through No. 4.
The second round of the Playoffs, the quarterfinals, will be played at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl, and Rose Bowl games.
The semifinals will take place at the CapitalOne Orange Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. the NCAA National Championship game will take place in Atlanta to cap off the season. All 11 games will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, or TNT.