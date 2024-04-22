Who are Florida football's best NFL draft prospects heading into 2024 season?
As the Florida Gators look to reload their roster with top-tier talent, a handful of current players are emerging as potential future NFL draft picks.
While Florida football may not be overflowing with NFL draft hype this year, there are still several intriguing prospects worth keeping an eye on.
From a talented receiving corps to an imposing offensive line, here are six current Florida players with a legitimate chance to hear their names called on draft day in the future.
1. Eugene Wilson III, WR
The athletic wideout has already showcased his playmaking ability, utilizing his size and physicality to make tough catches. Eugene Wilson III bulked up this offseason to break even more tackles after the catch, leading some to believe he could develop into an all-time great at Florida before moving on. With another strong season, he could easily work his way into first-round consideration.
2. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OL
The massive 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman arrives in Gainesville via the transfer portal from San Diego State. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson's versatility to play guard or tackle will be a major asset, as he tries to prove he can thrive against SEC competition. Already rated the No. 20 tackle prospect by some scouts, he has the opportunity to skyrocket up draft boards with a standout campaign.
3. Shemar James, LB
If the talented linebacker can stay healthy, Shemar James possesses the skills to be a potential second-day draft pick next year. Or he could opt to return for his senior season and enter the draft as a more polished product in 2025. Either way, the athletic playmaker has the ability to be a difference-maker when on the field for the Gators' defense.
4. DJ Lagway, QB
It may be early to project, but the dual-threat quarterback draws lofty comparisons to Anthony Richardson with his mobility and strong arm. As the NFL continues craving athletic quarterbacks, DJ Lagway could emerge as a tantalizing prospect down the road when he gets the starting job and if he produces. His ceiling is sky-high.
5. Grayson Howard, LB
The talented linebacker brought over from South Carolina appears primed for a breakout role. Coaches rave about Grayson Howard's intensity and aggressive playing style that draws parallels to past Gator greats like David Reese and Ventrell Miller. With at least two more seasons in Gainesville, he has time to develop into an elite NFL prospect.
6. Montrell Johnson Jr., RB
While running backs may not carry the draft cachet they once did, Montrell Johnson possesses an intriguing all-around skill set to entice pro scouts. In addition to being the likely featured back, his abilities as a receiver and blocker could help separate him from the pack. Another productive season as the lead guy should only elevate his draft stock.
The Gators may be in a bit of a rebuild, but the talent is there for several players to potentially cash in down the road at the next level. These six prospects have an opportunity to prove their NFL worth over the next couple of seasons.