Who is playing college football on Friday? 2024 Week 4 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
The first FBS matchups of Week 4 are officially here. With Stanford playing Syracuse, San Jose State facing Washington State, and Illinois taking on Nebraska, the second day of the weekend is filled with teams from across the country, literally.
Stanford will cover nearly 2,500 miles to get to Syracuse while Illinois will venture over 500 miles west to Nebraska and finally San Jose State will travel almost 1,000 miles north to visit Washington State.
Meanwhile, football fans can stay in their living rooms and still catch all of the Friday night action. Here is the schedule for the second day of college football's Week 4:
CFB games on Friday, Sept. 20
- Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
- (24) Illinois at (22) Nebraska – 8 p.m. ET – FOX
- San Jose State at Washington State – 10 p.m. – The CW Network
Stanford is now in the ACC and has to face the likes of Miami, Clemson, and, yes, the Syracuse Orange. The two new conference opponents will kick off on ESPN this Friday.
Long-time Big Ten foes Illinois and Nebraska are both back in the Top 25 after, what feels like, forever and will face each other in Lincoln on FOX.
Lastly, San Jose State (which wasn't one of the "State" schools to join the Pac-12) will travel north to Pullman to take on the Cougars who are coming off of a massive win over the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup.