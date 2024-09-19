Who is playing college football on Thursday? 2024 Week 4 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 4 of the 2024 college football season is here and there are 64 matchups across a three-day weekend. From Thursday at 7:30 p.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m., the fifth week of CFB is chock-full of interesting matchups.
Starting with just one matchup on Thursday, here is the first day of action college football fans can tune into:
CFB games on Thur., Sept. 19
- South Alabama Jaguars at App State Mountaineers – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
The South Alabama Jaguars have started their season with a 1-2 start, leading the Sun Belt conference's West division. Meanwhile, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are 2-1, leading the Sun Belt conference's East division.
Just two weeks ago, the Mountaineers were pummeled by No. 25 Clemson and then eked past the East Carolina Pirates. App State is looking to improve upon its winning ways this week against its conference opponent.
On the other side of the field, South Alabama is coming off its first win of the season, an 87-10 victory over the Northwestern State Demons. The Jaguars are hoping to even their overall record for the season and spoil the Mountaineers' hopes for a winning streak.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC. Fans can tune into ESPN to catch the Week 4 matchup.