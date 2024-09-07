Saturday Blitz
Without signs to steal, Connor Stalions is floundering as a high school head coach

In Connor Stalions' high school head coaching debut, his team was blown out 60-0 following a 47-6 loss in their first game of the season.

By Sam Fariss

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions stands on the sideline during the team's game against Rutgers, Sept. 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions stands on the sideline during the team's game against Rutgers, Sept. 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The disgraced Michigan Wolverines football analyst Connor Stalions has landed himself a head coaching job... at a high school.

Now in Detroit, Stalions became the acting head coach of the Mumford Mustangs after the team's original head coach suffered a mild stroke. Stalions' debut as a head coach didn't go quite as planned.

The Mustangs lost 60-0 to Hamady Community High School from Flint, and Stalions' offense failed to convert on all six of its fourth-down attempts.

In the team's first week, under their former head coach and when Stalions was simply an assistant, the team lost 47-6 to Lee M. Thurston High School so the bar was relatively low for the former Wolverine's debut.

However, going for it on fourth down half a dozen times and repeatedly giving the opposition a short field is a formula for disaster, even at the high school level.

Stalions, at the center of Michigan's sign-stealing controversy and the consequent NCAA investigation, was removed from the Wolverines' staff during the 2023 season while Jim Harbaugh was still the head coach.

A 60-0 loss may have been a little bit of overkill by the Hamady squad but it also may have been a little taste of his own medicine for Stalions.

It seems like without signs to steal from opposing teams' bleachers, Stalions is struggling to get a grasp on how to take down his team's opponents.

Stalions initially took a job as Mumford's defensive coordinator under head coach William McMicael until McMichael's stroke sidelined him for the foreseeable future. As of now, Stalions is the head coach of a 0-2 team and has a 0-1 record as the leader of his squad.

