Without signs to steal, Connor Stalions is floundering as a high school head coach
By Sam Fariss
The disgraced Michigan Wolverines football analyst Connor Stalions has landed himself a head coaching job... at a high school.
Now in Detroit, Stalions became the acting head coach of the Mumford Mustangs after the team's original head coach suffered a mild stroke. Stalions' debut as a head coach didn't go quite as planned.
The Mustangs lost 60-0 to Hamady Community High School from Flint, and Stalions' offense failed to convert on all six of its fourth-down attempts.
In the team's first week, under their former head coach and when Stalions was simply an assistant, the team lost 47-6 to Lee M. Thurston High School so the bar was relatively low for the former Wolverine's debut.
However, going for it on fourth down half a dozen times and repeatedly giving the opposition a short field is a formula for disaster, even at the high school level.
Stalions, at the center of Michigan's sign-stealing controversy and the consequent NCAA investigation, was removed from the Wolverines' staff during the 2023 season while Jim Harbaugh was still the head coach.
A 60-0 loss may have been a little bit of overkill by the Hamady squad but it also may have been a little taste of his own medicine for Stalions.
It seems like without signs to steal from opposing teams' bleachers, Stalions is struggling to get a grasp on how to take down his team's opponents.
Stalions initially took a job as Mumford's defensive coordinator under head coach William McMicael until McMichael's stroke sidelined him for the foreseeable future. As of now, Stalions is the head coach of a 0-2 team and has a 0-1 record as the leader of his squad.