Power Ranking college football fan bases who still want their coach fired

Winning this weekend saved Hugh Freeze's job in the short term, but he's still walking on eggshells with the Auburn fanbase. The Tigers finally picked up their first win of SEC play beating an abysmal Arkansas team to move to 4-4 on the season. The issue for Hugh Freeze is his stubbornness with Jackson Arnold may have put him on the brink of losing his job.

This team has far too much talent to be .500 and the final 4 games of this season could decide Hugh Freeze's fate. The only thing that could truly save Freeze's job aside from shocking Alabama is the fact that the LSU, Penn State, and Florida jobs have all opened up making this a tough offseason to look for a coach.

Things have gotten so bad at Auburn that the fanbase is starting to admit that Bryan Harsin was a better coach than Hugh Freeze.

cant believe were at the point where bryan harsin mightve been better that hugh freeze — Lord Jerry (@TheLordJerry17) October 25, 2025

Bryan Harsin is a better Xs and Os coach than Hugh Freeze pic.twitter.com/3oQ77hnSmM — Johni Broome Fan Account🤙 (@JPScottIV) October 2, 2025

The Wisconsin Badgers have been one of the most unenjoyable teams to watch this season as they've lost their last 6 games and every game they've played against a Power 4 opponent. The Badgers aren't even close in these games with their losses coming by an average of 23.33 points while they've only scored 17 points in October.

Luke Fickell was brought in to give the program a higher ceiling than Paul Chryst, but if anything the floor is far lower than it ever was under Chryst. The Badgers' AD has already come out in support of Fickell which has driven the fanbase insane as every week proves that the Badgers need a change.

The way that Luke Fickell has failed at Wisconsin will go down as an All-Time flop as he was once viewed as the best young coach in the Country.

When you consider the fanfare of the Luke Fickell hire — he made a non expanded CFP from Cincinnati — the job he’s done at Wisconsin might legit be the most disappointing CFB coaching performance of the last 40 years. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 26, 2025

As the blowout losses continue to pile up, the Badgers have a real chance to go winless in Big Ten play marking one of the worst seasons in program history.

I realized that if getting blown out by Maryland at home wasn’t going to get him fired then nothing will but this is literally the worst we’ve been… maybe ever. The 1967/68 and 1990 teams put up better fights. Luke Fickell has made us the laughing stock of the power 4. You’ll… pic.twitter.com/8RrEzSi9gn — Ryan (@BrewPack8) October 12, 2025

This season has been so bad that the lone time you see excitement out of the Wisconsin fans is when the fire Fickell chants get started.

Fire Fickell echoing pic.twitter.com/0bdj6yYt9O — Paul Schecklman (@PaulySchecks) October 18, 2025

The Florida State Seminoles head into a weekend where the fanbase isn't even sure if the team will beat Wake Forest which speaks volumes to how quickly things have fallen apart. The Seminoles haven't won an ACC game since September of last season with an 0-4 record in league play this season.

Mike Norvell looks lost and if not for the fact that he has a buyout worth $53.8 million after this season, he'd be long gone. The Seminoles already said that they're going to evaluate everything after the season which isn't good enough for the fanbase and could quickly change if they lose this weekend.

Things have fallen so far for Florida State that the fanbase is watching every other program that fires their coach and wondering what they need to do for Mike Norvell to get fired.

All these coaches getting fired are better than Mike Norvell and yet…… pic.twitter.com/2uItYh5UMp — Sam (@Moorelife1) October 26, 2025

Florida State fans are even upset watching other fanbases fire their coaches as even the fired Head Coaches have been better as of late than Mike Norvell.

FSU fans watching UF and LSU fire their coaches for a record that would get Mike Norvell an extension: https://t.co/37hHZtczWF pic.twitter.com/eUfabf647Z — ani (@AniruddhC1108) October 27, 2025

After seeing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry involved in the firing of Brian Kelly, Florida State fans are now writing tweets to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis begging for his help in getting Mike Norvell fired.