Power Ranking the College Football Playoff coaches: Who elevates in the 12-team field

Next week the College Football Playoff gets underway as the committee set the 12-team field on Selection Sunday. This season, the College Football Playoff field truly feels wide open as the only undefeated team remaining is Indiana after they knocked off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

While the players matter more than anything, in the College Football Playoff, the best coaches typically elevate above the field. This year, the coaches have a unique feel as we have a field of National Champions, coaches at the Group of 5 level preparing to move, and a coach who will be coaching his first game making for an interesting field.

Power Ranking the 12 College Football Playoff coaches

Having a coach leading the team for his first time when the stakes are the highest is less than ideal for Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin's departure has thrown this staff into a frenzy and now Golding is tasked with reeling everyone back in to focus as they have a chance to win a National Championship. First-Time head coaches always deal with a learning curve, and the hope is that it won't cost Ole Miss.

Before he fully takes over at UCLA, Bob Chesney will try to lead James Madison on a Cinderella run in the College Football Playoff. While Chesney won't have the best roster, he'll have similar experience from his time at Assumption and Holy Cross leading his team in the Division II and FCS Playoffs.

Before he takes over at Florida, Jon Sumrall is tasked with trying to lead Tulane on a magical run through the Playoff. While Sumrall has built winners at Troy and Tulane, winning in the Playoff is much different as he'll be at a talent disadvantage. If Tulane can stun Ole Miss, it'd only add to Sumrall's impressive resume as he prepares to take over the Gators.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven't won pretty, but they have one of the most impressive resumes in the Country. Brent Venables defense has been one of the most impressive units in the Country which gives this team a chance to win it all. Where Venables will need to find a way to step up is helping this offense that's struggled mightily.

Mario Cristobal has finally led one of his teams to the Playoff as he always had the talent at Oregon and his team last year was more than capable. The good news is his team can't collapse down the stretch as they're already in the Playoff. This team has all the talent needed to go on a run, but Cristobal will be tasked with finding a way to keep his team from turning the ball over as it's cost them twice this season.

Texas Tech allowed Joey McGuire to go all-in with this roster, and the way that he's built this roster is beyond impressive. The Red Raiders are built in the same fashion as the SEC teams we've seen go on runs with an elite defense that can shut any offense down. McGuire will need to prove that he can lead this team over the other top teams, but he's got the roster to do so.

The biggest issue for Kalen DeBoer's teams at Alabama hasn't been the biggest games which is great news with the Playoff rolling around. DeBoer has a more impressive Playoff resume than most of the coaches in the field as he led Washington to the Championship Game in the 4-team field. DeBoer has a flawed team this season, and he'll need to find a way to elevate this group.

In just two seasons, Mike Elko has proven to be more capable than Jimbo Fisher was, giving Texas A&M an elite roster with a chance to win a National Championship. Taking a loss in the final game of the regular season may be the best thing that happened to this team as it gives Elko a chance to address this team's flaws. Texas A&M's playoff hopes will come down to how Marcel Reed handles the ball as he's struggled as a passer at times.

The Oregon Ducks joined a much harder Big Ten and all they've done is dominate with just 1 loss in their first two regular seasons. Last season, Oregon cruised to the top seed, but suffered a blowout at the hands of Ohio State. The job that Lanning has done this season with all the injuries Oregon has had to deal with is far more impressive as this feels like a more complete team.

Curt Cignetti just lead his team to an unbeaten season including a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship speaking to his incredible coaching job. Last season Indiana didn't stand any chance in the Playoff, but with the incredible team he has this season led by Fernando Mendoza, this team could cement Cignetti as the best coach in the Country.

There's only one coach who's led his program to a National Championship in the expanded College Football Playoff era, and that's Ryan Day. The Buckeyes have already shown that under Day, they have the ability to bounce back week after week to win a National Championship, giving them a great advantage in this Playoff.

Until someone proves otherwise, Kirby Smart remains the most dominant coach in College Football, and with a healthy quarterback going into the Playoff this season, Georgia is ready to prove it. Smart's won back-to-back Championships before, speaking to his his ability to lead his program on the biggest of stages.