Power Ranking the College Football Playoff QBs: Where everyone behind Fernando Mendoza falls

The 12-team College Football Playoff is set, and once all the controversy over the committee's picks dies down, all focus will be on the games. This year's College Football Playoff field is wide open, as the only team that's looked dominant year-round has been Indiana, while everyone else has shown some flaws.

Nothing is more important in determining these games than the quarterback play, especially in this year's Playoff. Last year, the best quarterbacks were left out, but this season, we have several projected first-round picks in the field. Fernando Mendoza has established himself as the clear best quarterback, but there's a talented field looking to dethrone the Hoosiers.

Power Ranking the CFP Quarterbacks: Fernando Mendoza and the rest

We've only seen James Madison and Alonza Barnett III face a Power 4 team once this season, and it was his worst game of the season. Starting against Oregon, it's going to be hard to see how Barnett can be as effective as the Ducks will be able to apply more pressure than Louisville, while they have the players to keep him in the pocket.

After a hectic offseason, Jake Retzlaff ended up at Tulane, and he turned out to be just what the Green Wave needed to replace Darian Mensah. At times, Jake Retzlaff has struggled as a passer, which could prove costly as the Green Wave steps into tougher competition. Where Retzlaff could give tougher opponents fits is with his rushing ability, as he's shown the ability to be a dynamic runner.

Early in the season, John Mateer looked like the best transfer portal addition of the year as he emerged as the top candidate for the Heisman Trophy. After his hand injury, John Mateer hasn't been the same player, and the Oklahoma offense has struggled mightily. The extra rest may prove pivotal for Mateer and Oklahoma, but the Sooners need him to find a way to hit that next level if they're going to have any chance.

Texas Tech has been so dominant that we've often only seen the Red Raiders using their rushing attack late in games. Behren Morton has been impressive this season, but it'll be interesting to see how he plays if this team is trailing late as they haven't had to ask a ton of him this season.

When Miami has lost, it's been similar to what Georgia saw as Carson Beck's interceptions have cost the team. Miami has elite playmakers that can make impressive plays after the catch, but it's all going to come down to whether or not Carson Beck takes care of the ball, keeping the offense in rhythm.

Georgia's rushing attack has been so dominant that Gunner Stockton hasn't been asked to be Superman often this season. When Stockton has had to step up, he's been solid, but he won't be the driving force behind Georgia winning a National Championship.

When Marcel Reed's having a good game, he's one of the most dynamic players in the Country, but we've also seen at times, like in the Texas game, that he struggles against better defenses. The Playoff could quickly expose any flaws that Marcel Reed has, but his rushing ability is also the best of any quarterback in the field. Texas A&M's hopes will come down to whether Reed is able to excel as a passer; otherwise, the Aggies could be an early exit.

Trinidad Chambliss has gone from Division 2 to Ole Miss' backup, and now the quarterback who's taken the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff. When Chambliss is clicking and hitting on his deep passes, few quarterbacks are better, especially when he uses his legs. Losing Lane Kiffin may hurt Chambliss, but Charlie Weis Jr will be calling the offense which is certainly better than losing both.

On the right day, Ty Simpson can easily top this list as he makes throws that only a handful of quarterbacks can make at this level, but when he's off, he could be at the bottom. The key for Simpson is going to be having time to throw, as Alabama's offensive line hasn't always given him clean pockets to throw from. If Ty Simpson can play at the high level we've seen at times, this Alabama team will be very tough to beat.

The Oregon Ducks' injuries at receiver have kept Dante Moore from getting the recognition he deserves as an elite quarterback. Every week, Dante Moore makes throws that few quarterbacks could make, and it's going to make him a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. As the time off allows Oregon to get healthy, Moore's ability will be on full display in the Playoff.

On Saturday Night, Julian Sayin looked like the quarterback we saw to start the season against Texas, as it wasn't nearly as easy for the Buckeyes. Where Sayin is most impressive is his accuracy, as he hardly ever puts the ball in harm's way. The good news for Sayin and the Buckeyes is that they have a first-round bye, which will allow Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to heal and get back to their full form.

If you need to win a close game in the College Football Playoff, there's no one you want leading your offense more than Fernando Mendoza. The Cal transfer has stepped in and turned Indiana from the fun Cinderella story into the best team in the Country. There isn't a better quarterback in the Country than Fernando Mendoza, which gives the Hoosiers the best chance to win it all.