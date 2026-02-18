Power Ranking the incoming Big Ten Transfer Portal starting QBs

Rosters in college football are seemingly set as recruiting classes are signed, and the activity in the Transfer Portal has slowed to a halt. While some teams continue to make occasional additions, the quarterbacks are seemingly in place, especially in a league like the Big Ten. The last 3 National Champions have come out of the Big Ten, and a big reason has been the quarterback play.

This offseason, as the Big Ten looks to win its 4th National Championship in a row, some of the top teams needed to go out and land quarterbacks. The defending National Champions had to replace a Heisman Trophy winner in Fernando Mendoza, and they did so using the Transfer Portal. Other hopefuls who will look to go on an Indiana level of run dipped into the pool landing unique playmakers.

Ranking the best new quarterbacks in the Big Ten

7. Dylan Lonergan - Rutgers

Greg Schiano continues to try to build Rutgers towards competing in the Big Ten, and he'll need a new quarterback next season. Joining the mix is Boston College transfer and former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan. In his 1st season as a starter, Lonergan had plenty of highs and lows, and he'll need to play at a much better level to give this team a chance in 2026.

6. Aidan Chiles - Northwestern

Aidan Chiles never worked out as many hoped when he followed Jonathan Smith to East Lansing, and he replaces Preston Stone at Northwestern. Chiles will be a rehabilitation project, but working with a great offensive mind in Chip Kelly could lead to his best season, yet at the college level.

5. Colton Joseph - Wisconsin

Luke Fickell enters the season on the hot seat, and he'll need health and better play from his quarterbacks. Colton Joseph transfers in as the next in line with Wisconsin's long run of transfer quarterbacks. Joseph is an exciting dual-threat quarterback, and if he can play at a similar level against tougher competition, he'll be a massive upgrade for this offense.

4. Anthony Colandrea - Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers thought they were landing Kenny Minchey until he shockingly flipped to Kentucky. Matt Rhule and his staff still ended up landing a solid quarterback in UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea. This season was a bounce-back for Colandrea, who brings veteran Power 4 experience to this offense, which should bring more consistency than with Dylan Raiola.

3. Katin Houser - Illinois

Bret Bielema needed to go out and replace Luke Altmyer as the Fighting Illini continue to push for a College Football Playoff bid. The Illini went out and landed East Carolina star Katin Houser who's emerged as a great player after his move from Michigan State. Houser brings dual-threat ability, and if he can become a more efficient passer, there shouldn't be a step back at quarterback.

2. Rocco Becht - Penn State

Matt Campbell arrives in State College, and he needed to replace Drew Allar to set himself up for success in Year One. Campbell turned to his quarterback from Iowa State as he brought Rocco Becht with him to speed up the transition. Becht took a step back in 2025, but if he returns to form, the Nittany Lions will have one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

1. Josh Hoover - Indiana

Curt Cignetti needed a quarterback to keep the momentum rolling, and he'll replace his Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, with TCU star Josh Hoover. The Hoosiers are getting an experienced starter in Hoover, who's racked up a ton of snaps over the past 3 seasons. Hoover has great processing ability and can make all the throws, making him perfect to plug into this offense.