Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2025 college football season

One of the best parts of the College Football season is waking up every Saturday and turning on College GameDay. Whether you're tuning in to watch Lee Corso when makes his famous headgear prediction, Pat McAfee's antics, or insight from Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis, College GameDay always delivers.

The 2025 season begins with the crew making a trip over to Dublin, Ireland for Kansas State Vs Ireland in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Week 0. Week 1 will be an emotional show as Lee Corso makes his final appearance on the show he has been with since its inception from Ohio State where Corso made his first headgear selection.

Predicting where the GameDay crew will travel each week is an exciting test as you try and predict which games will have the biggest stakes. Ahead of the 2025 College Football season, here is where College GameDay could end up visiting each week.

Week 2 - Norman, Oklahoma - Michigan Vs Oklahoma

Two of the most historic College Football programs face off early in the year as the Oklahoma Sooners host the Michigan Wolverines. Sherrone Moore gets to face off against the team he played for, but that could change if the NCAA doesn't agree to the suspension Michigan proposed. The quarterback battle alone will be worth the price of admission as transfer John Mateer takes on true Freshman Bryce Underwood, who was the Nation's top-ranked recruit.

Week 3 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Florida Vs LSU

What better way to kick off the first week of SEC play than taking a trip to Death Valley as the LSU Tigers host the Florida Gators. DJ Lagway and Garrett Nussmeier enter the season as Heisman front-runners, making this an incredible game to kick off the season. Whichever team wins this game will get a massive resume boost and will have the inside track at making the College Football Playoff.

Week 4 - Gainesville, FL - Miami Vs Florida

Last year, Miami demolished the Florida Gators, pushing Billy Napier the closest he's been to being out at Florida. This season, the script could be flipped as Billy Napier will have the Heisman-caliber quarterback in DJ Lagway, while Carson Beck will be looking to bounce back this season. A win for Florida would go a long way with the gauntlet of a schedule they have, while a win for Miami would change the perception of this team's season.

Week 5 - Athens, Georgia - Alabama Vs Georgia

Getting to watch Georgia and Alabama face off in back-to-back years during the regular season is truly a treat for College Football fans. Last season, Alabama jumped out to a massive lead before one of the most dramatic finishes as Georgia stormed back to take the lead before Ryan Williams made one of the most impressive plays you'll ever see. Every time these programs face off its incredibly dramatic and it's likely the safest bet of any game on this list.

Week 6 - Chapel Hill, NC - Clemson vs North Carolina

Arguably, the biggest story of the College Football season is the fact that Bill Belichick will be coaching North Carolina after an incredible run in the NFL. College GameDay will certainly look to jump in on the story and what better matchup to pick than when the Clemson Tigers come to town. The Tar Heels have a fairly easy schedule leading up to the game while Clemson is expected to compete for the National Championship.

Aside from North Carolina potentially not playing well to start the year, the only concern will be if Jordon Hudson tries to crash the set and throw on the Rameses headgear as Lee Corso will be retired.

Week 7 - Dallas, Texas - Oklahoma Vs Texas

The Red River Rivalry is one of the best in College Football, and while the teams are in the SEC, the bad blood carried over. This season, the Oklahoma Sooners will have an offense capable of winning this matchup after landing John Mateer and Jaydn Ott via the transfer portal. Arch Manning will have his chance to write his name in rivalry history, which will be a big enough storyline to bring GameDay to the Cotton Bowl.

Week 8 - Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Tennessee Vs Alabama

When Nick Saban was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama dominated the Third Saturday in October, winning 15 straight matchups against the Volunteers. Since Josh Heupel has arrived in Knoxville, this series has become incredible with a 2-2 split. Whether or not College GameDay makes the trip will likely depend on how Tennessee fares after losing Nico Iamaleava but this game is the best on the Week 8 slate.

Week 9 - Columbia, South Carolina - Alabama Vs South Carolina

Last seasons, matchup between South Carolina and Alabama came down to the wire with the Crimson Tide escaping with a 27-25 victory over the Gamecocks. This season could give us another close game as LaNorris Sellers enters the season as a Heisman Trophy front-runner and the Gamecocks are talented around him. Columbia is one of the best environments in the sport, and for a big game hosting Alabama, it'd be a fitting location for College GameDay.

Week 10 - Columbus, Ohio - Penn State Vs Ohio State

While Ohio State is constantly getting the upper hand on Penn State, nearly every time these teams match up it comes down to the wire. This season a loaded Penn State team will look to rally behind Drew Allar to go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Week 11 - Tuscaloosa, Alabama - LSU Vs Alabama

We're already predicting that College GameDay will make the trip to Tuscaloosa in Week 8 but if Alabama and LSU can live up to their preseason hype, the GameDay crew may be quickly returning to Tuscaloosa. LSU enters the season with College Football Playoff expectations after loading up in the transfer portal while Alabama returns a loaded roster. The good news for the Tigers is that Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL which should allow the LSU defense to catch its breath.

Week 12 - Athens, Georgia - Texas Vs Georgia

This season's matchup between Texas and Georgia will be played in Athens, meaning water bottles may not be in the forecast, but College GameDay will almost certainly make the trip. Texas and Georgia faced off in the regular season and the SEC Championship last year in what was only the start of great clashes between these programs. Arch Manning enters the season with Heisman buzz, and if he lives up to the hype, this game can give him the platform for his Heisman moment.

Week 13 - Eugene, Oregon - USC Vs Oregon

College GameDay made the trip to Eugene last season, and the crowd was impressive, deserving of the chance to host again. Coming off an undefeated regular season, Oregon will look to win the Big Ten in back-to-back years, but one of their former Pac-12 foes could look to trip them up at the end of the season. The USC Trojans don't enter the season with high expectations, but if this team is a surprise contender, this game could determine their Playoff fate.

Week 14 - Ann Arbor, Michigan - Michigan Vs OSU

The Game has elevated to another level over the past several seasons as these two teams have won the last two National Championships, while Ryan Day's struggles against the Wolverines have been a massive storyline. No matter how good one side is and how bad the other team may be, it truly doesn't matter in this matchup, which almost guarantees it'll get the GameDay treatment. While the Iron Bowl and other rivalry matchups may be between better teams, the Game is the biggest feud in the sport right now.

