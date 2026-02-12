Predicting every SEC starting QB as battles loom at Alabama, Florida and Arkansas

The Transfer Portal is closed, and the additions have finally slowed to a halt, seemingly setting every roster for the 2026 college football season. In the SEC, every team seemingly loaded up in the Transfer Portal, giving them a great chance to compete for a conference championship. As you start to try to stack each team against each other, it's hard to predict where some teams land because they don't have a clear starting quarterback.

As teams attack the Transfer Portal, the traditional quarterback battle has become a thing of the past. This offseason, several big-name programs will have quarterback battles, setting us up for an exciting offseason to follow in the SEC.

Predicting every SEC starting quarterback for 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide - Keelon Russell

In Kalen DeBoer's first recruiting class at Alabama, he signed the Nation's 2nd-ranked recruit, Keelon Russell. As a True Freshman, Keelon Russell played sparingly, but he flashed the talent that made him a 5-star recruit, going 11-15 for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Russell will have a tough competition, but in the end, his talent should be undeniable.

Key Competition: Austin Mack

If anyone is going to beat out the rising Redshirt Freshman, it's veteran quarterback Austin Mack. When Kalen DeBoer took the Alabama job, Mack instantly followed him to Tuscaloosa and has continued to develop in the system. Mack has plenty of talent, and he impressed coming in for the injured Ty Simpson in the Rose Bowl.

Arkansas Razorbacks - AJ Hill

Arkansas has one of the toughest quarterback battles to predict as Ryan Silverfield replaces Sam Pittman. Coming with Silverfield from Memphis is freshman quarterback AJ Hill who showed some flashes this season. Hill will need to take a big leap to earn the role, but his familiarity with Silverfield should give him the inside track.

Key Competition: KJ Jackson

The Razorbacks return another exciting underclassman in rising Redshirt Sophomore KJ Jackson. This season, Jackson went 33-54 for 441 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception, giving him a great chance to win the job.

Auburn Tigers - Byrum Brown

Alex Golesh arrives at Auburn looking to fix Hugh Freeze's biggest problem: finding good quarterback play. Luckily for Golesh, he gets to bring his quarterback, Byrum Brown, with him from USF setting the Tigers up to compete in Year One. Brown was electric at USF, and he's proven he can compete against the best teams in the Country.

Florida Gators - Aaron Philo

Jon Sumrall made a massive splash by bringing over Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Aaron Philo follows his offensive coordinator to Gainesville, where he'll compete for the starting job. Philo has familiarity with the system, and he'll have a chance to finally jump into a starting role.

Key Competition: Tramell Jones

If there's a wild card in the SEC, it's Florida quarterback Tramell Jones, who's excited since arriving in Gainesville. Jones is excited about limited playing time, and his talent may be undeniable if he shines this offseason.

Georgia Bulldogs - Gunner Stockton

The Georgia Bulldogs bring back Gunner Stockton for a second season, keeping the team from having a quarterback battle. Stockton didn't get nearly enough credit for his season as he passed for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions while rushing for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kentucky Wildcats - Kenny Minchey

Will Stein used the Transfer Portal to find his first quarterback, bringing in Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. Last offseason, Kenny Minchey battled with CJ Carr, just losing out for the starting job. Kentucky is taking a risk on the unproven quarterback, but Minchey clearly has the talent to start at the Power 4 level.

LSU Tigers - Sam Leavitt

The LSU Tigers went out and landed Sam Leavitt in a major Transfer Portal win with all intentions on him beng their starting quarterback. The only thing that could keep Leavitt from starting for the Tigers next season is if his injury sets him back or causes him to miss that start of the season. If Sam Leavitt can't play in week 1, USC transfer Husan Longstreet or Elon transfer Landen Clark would earn the role.

Mississippi State Bulldogs - Kamario Taylor

From the moment Kamario Taylor arrived on campus, everyone raved about his ability, and how he was going to be a star for the Bulldogs. Now Taylor is set to step into the starting role where he should shine giving this team a great chance to take the next step. In limited action, Taylor was electric, passing for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns with an interception while rushing for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Missouri Tigers - Austin Simmons

Beau Pribula surprisingly transferred out of Missouri after just one season with the Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz then used the Transfer Portal to bring in Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons. Before injury, Austin Simmons was Lane Kiffin's starter, and Missouri will hope that he can return to form to lead this offense.

Key Competition: Matt Zollers

When Beau Pribula and Sam Horn dealt with injury, true freshman QB Matt Zollers was thrust into action. Zollers struggled against the SEC defenses, but it's also to be expected considering the circumstances. If Zollers can take a step forward, he'll be at worst a highly capable backup or compete for the starting job.

Oklahoma Sooners - John Mateer

After transferring into Oklahoma last offseason, John Mateer is back for a second season in Norman. Before his hand injury, John Mateer looked like the best quarterback in the Country, but he was never quite the same after his surgery. If Mateer can take a step forward and stay healthy, the Sooners have a chance to make it back to the Playoff.

Ole Miss Rebels - Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss is currently waiting on rulings in court as Trinidad Chambliss is fighting for an extra season of eligibility. Chambliss was a complete unknown coming into the season, and he emerged as one of the biggest stars in the sport. Returning Chambliss would give Ole Miss a great chance to win the National Championship, while losing him would leave a massive void in this roster.

Key Backup: Deuce Knight

In the Transfer Portal, Pete Golding and his staff added Auburn transfer Deuce Knight, who played just one game for the Tigers. If Knight can serve as the backup, it would be great for this team as Knight continues to develop. Knight needing to start would be a concern as he hasn't gotten nearly enough playing time.

South Carolina Gamecocks - LaNorris Sellers

LaNorris Sellers came into the season with 1st Round Pick and Heisman buzz, but South Carolina's offense was a disaster under Mike Shula. The Gamecocks get LaNorris Sellers back for another season, as he'll look to rebound after a down season. South Carolina's offensive line should be much improved, and we may get to see the exciting version of Sellers once again.

Tennessee Volunteers - Joey Aguilar

The Tennessee Volunteers will have an interesting Spring if veteran quarterback Joey Aguilar isn't granted another season by the NCAA. Given how hard it is to project the outcome of these cases, for now the best guess is that he's back in the fold.

Key Competition: Ryan Staub, Faizon Brandon, and George MacIntyre

If Joey Aguilar isn't back, Josh Heupel will have the most interesting QB battle this offseason. Tennessee didn't bring in a big-name starter in the Transfer Portal, adding Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub, who can compete for the job. Exciting young quarterbacks George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon both have a ton of talent and could earn the starting role.

Texas Longhorns - Arch Manning

After coming into the season with the hype of being the potential Heisman winner and 1st Overall Pick, Arch Manning is back in Austin for the 2026 season. Down the stretch of the season, Manning started to look like the player everyone hyped him up to be before the year. Texas has an offense loaded with weapons, and Arch Manning should be set up nicely for a massive season.

Texas A&M Aggies - Marcel Reed

Marcel Reed is back in College Station as he'll look to lead Texas A&M back to the College Football Playoff. At times last season Marcel Reed looked like a Heisman contender while he struggled as a passer in other games. If Reed can become more consistent, the Aggies will have a chance to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Vanderbilt Commodores - Jared Curtis

Diego Pavia is out of eligibility, and the Vanderbilt Commodores need a quarterback to keep the momentum this program has built up. Vanderbilt got one of the biggest wins of the recruiting cycle, signing the Nation's top recruit Jared Curtis. For a program like Vanderbilt, you don't go all in to land a player like Curtis just to put him on the shelf.