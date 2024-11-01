Predicting Ohio State vs. Penn State: Will injuries affect the outcome?
A monumental matchup in the Big Ten will take place at high noon on Saturday inside of Happy Valley.
The No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will play host to the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a game that has serious implications in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. The Nittany Lions are currently dead-locked in a three-way tie with Oregon and Indiana for first place in the Big Ten, while Ohio State already has a loss to Oregon.
The winner of this game will be set up nicely in the College Football Playoff race, regardless of if they win the Big Ten or not, while the loser will have a little less breathing room the rest of the way, especially if it's the Buckeyes.
Injury Report for Penn State vs. Ohio State
As Penn State and Ohio State prepare for their pivotal matchup, both teams are grappling with significant injury concerns that could impact Saturday’s game.
For Penn State, quarterback Drew Allar remains uncertain, listed as a game-time decision after suffering a knee injury against Wisconsin. Head Coach James Franklin has given Allar reps throughout the week, but backup Beau Pribula is also prepared to step in if needed. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who sustained an injury in the Wisconsin game, has been limited in practice, and his absence would be a notable loss for Penn State’s defensive line. Right tackle Anthony Donkoh’s status is also in question, potentially impacting Penn State's offensive line stability.
Ohio State, meanwhile, is dealing with its own challenges, with left tackle Josh Simmons ruled out due to a knee injury and Zen Michalski listed as questionable. Safety Lathan Ransom and cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. are both questionable, which could test Ohio State’s secondary if they’re unable to play. Wide receiver Reis Stockdale is also listed as questionable, affecting depth at the receiver position.
Predictions for Penn State vs. Ohio State
If Drew Allar isn't able to go, that changes the complexion of this one entirely. However, we're going to operate under the assumption that Allar is going to play.
The biggest area to watch will be Ohio State's offensive line against Penn State's front-seven. The Nittany Lions have a better pass-rush than Nebraska, which thoroughly won the battle up-front against the Buckeyes last weekend.
Ohio State's lack-of-depth on the offensive line will be tested on Saturday, and honestly, Penn State — which has seen improvement — hasn't been elite on the offensive side of the ball, either. The over/under is set at 45.5, and something tells us that this one is going to be right around that number, likely under.
Expect a defensive battle with a couple of key turnovers being the difference in the game. Even with the game at noon, Beaver Stadium will be rocking and that will ultimately play a factor in the Nittany Lions picking up the victory.
Prediction: Penn State 24, Ohio State 20