Predicting the landing spots for the top transfer QBs and who ends Lane Kiffin's hunt

We're a week into the Transfer Portal opening, and most of the quarterback dominoes have fallen; however, there's still plenty of pieces at play. Now that the market has started to slow down, teams that need a quarterback are going to be desperate as the options are only getting slimmer at this point in the cycle.

One of the biggest storylines this Transfer Portal cycle has been Lane Kiffin's search for a starting quarterback. The Tigers are currently without a scholarship quarterback on the roster, and as they continue to load up in the Portal, not having an answer remains arguably the biggest story to watch the rest of the way.

Predicting where the best transfer QBs available land

Sam Leavitt - Miami Hurricanes

Considering that Lane Kiffin hosted Sam Leavitt on campus and visited him again in Knoxville, and couldn't close a deal, it looks like the two won't end up together. Sam Leavitt is currently visiting Miami, and considering what Shannon Dawson has done with Cam Ward and Carson Beck, it should be hard to turn down. Miami has shown it'll play the NIL game and having Malachi Toney as a weapon is even more exciting.

Sam Leavitt ranks as the 2nd best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Dylan Raiola - Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks may end up getting Dante Moore back in the fold after his shaky showing against Indiana in the Peach Bowl. Oregon did a great job getting Dante Moore to spend a season behind Dillon Gabriel, and they can repeat the formula with Dylan Raiola. It's clear that Raiola has all the talent in the world, but he'd benefit greatly from continuing to develop rather than going somewhere that isn't a great fit.

Deuce Knight - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss's plans for 2026 hit a speed bump when Trinidad Chambliss' waiver request was denied, which means at best the Rebels need to find a backup plan while they may need a starting QB. Mississippi native Deuce Knight showed all the promise in the world during his one start at Auburn, and could quickly fill the need for Ole Miss.

Husan Longstreet - LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin has been tied to several quarterbacks, including Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt, and Demond Williams, but none of them have landed at LSU. If Lane Kiffin is looking for a high upside player who can start right away, Husan Longstreet is the answer, and he could fill the role for two seasons. In limited playing time, Longstreet looked like a star, and he'd excel in Lane Kiffin's offense.

Beau Pribula - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Brent Key has a big hole to fill as Haynes King is off to the NFL, while Buster Faulkner brought backup, Aaron Philo, with him to Florida. If there's anyone on the market who can fit into the Haynes King role, it's Beau Pribula, who played a similar role at Penn State before becoming Missouri's starter. Brent Key wants to win games with the rushing attack, and Pribula could bring a rushing threat at quarterback to the offense.