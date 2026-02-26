These 3 Linebackers need stellar showings at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine officially begins on Thursday Afternoon as college football's biggest stars take the field in Indianapolis. The first day of on-field workouts will see the linebackers, defensive linemen, and place kickers take the field in front of the scouts. While Linebacker isn't viewed as a premium position, this class has players that teams will be excited by.

For a variety of reasons, the testing at the NFL Combine will be vital for some of the top prospects. Many teams will be looking closely at measurables while other prospects need to prove their athleticism can match the ability they showed in college. When the workouts begin, 3 of the biggest names in the class will need to flash their ability.

These 3 linebackers must flash at the NFL Combine

Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech

This season, Jacob Rodriguez was one of the most fun players to watch with a stellar season for Texas Tech. The concern with Rodriguez is the fact that he's an undersized linebacker who will need to prove he has the athletic traits to play at the next level. There are size and speed concerns, but if Rodriguez can test well enough teams can overlook it with how well he processes.

Deontae Lawson - Alabama

After a long career at Alabama, Deontae Lawson enters the NFL Combine as a projected late 3rd Round Pick. At the Combine, Lawson already isn't running the 40-yard dash which won't ease any concerns over his speed. Lawson will need to test well in the other drills especially showing lateral speed if he's going to be a Day 2 pick.

Anthony Hill Jr - Texas

During his time at Texas, Anthony Hill Jr showed a ton to be excited about with immense upside as an athlete. With some of the concerns about Hill's processing, technique, and coverage ability, he needs to test well. If Hill has a stellar showing at the combine, he could land himself in the conversation as a late 1st Round Pick while if he underwhelms, he could tumble down the 2nd Round board.