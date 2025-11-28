The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes has come down to a pair of SEC powerhouses

On Friday, Ole Miss will look to close out the regular season strong with a win in the Egg Bowl, which will almost certainly punch the Rebels' ticket to the College Football Playoff. After the Egg Bowl, the real fun begins for the rest of the country as the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes begin. The biggest story in college football has been LSU and Florida's courtship of Lane Kiffin while Ole Miss wants to keep him in Oxford.

Last week, it seemed that Ole Miss had pushed Lane Kiffin into making a decision before the Egg Bowl, but Athletic Director Keith Carter announced it would instead come after the Egg Bowl.

Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2 — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025

The decision to push his decision an extra week may have helped Ole Miss in its quest to keep Lane Kiffin in Oxford. As the Egg Bowl was set to kickoff, it appeared that one of the powers pushing for Lane Kiffin had fallen out of the race.

Ole Miss now needs to fight LSU for Lane Kiffin

On Friday Morning, the race for Lane Kiffin became a two-team battle as it was reported that the Florida Gators had started to shift their focus to other coaches.

NEW: Lane Kiffin will choose between LSU and Ole Miss, @clowfb confirms.



Florida is no longer in the race.https://t.co/80tzbpVRDr https://t.co/AfRzS9Nlh3 pic.twitter.com/U7e7gmwvSB — On3 (@On3sports) November 28, 2025

The news is massive for Ole Miss as they now have one less program to worry about stealing their coach. Florida had been a very interesting team to watch in the race for Kiffin as his family has ties to the State and the school.

When LSU started to pursue Lane Kiffin, this always seemed like a battle between the Tigers and the Rebels. The Tigers are going to go all-in for Lane Kiffin, and the question will become if Ole Miss is able to offer what the Tigers can.

Everyone hopes that Lane Kiffin's decision will come on Saturday this way, the rest of the sport can start their hiring cycle.