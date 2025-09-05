Predicting where the drama will come from in Week 2 of the College Football season

Week 1 of the College Football season is one of the most exciting weekends of the year as everyone's favorite school is back in action. Part of what makes Week 1 so great is the fact that a handful of teams face off in massive matchups like we saw with 3 Top 10 games last weekend. This weekend, there's only one ranked vs ranked matchup as Oklahoma hosts Michigan.

Given that this weekend doesn't have great games, many will write it off as a boring week but, if you know anything about College Football, you know that the drama comes when you least expect it. This weekend, a few games standout as potential massive upsets that will either swing the College Football Playoff race or make for massive stories.

The biggest chance any team will have to swing the College Football Playoff race comes when USF and Florida face off. The Gators faced Long Island last weekend, which didn't exactly test them, while USF beat Boise State in a great showing. Alex Golesh has shown that he can compete in these games, playing Alabama close twice, and with a dynamic quarterback like Byrum Brown, don't be surprised if the Bulls have the pressure on Florida late.

Last season, the loss that kept the Ole Miss Rebels out of the College Football Playoff was a loss in bizarre fashion to Kentucky. Anyone who watched Kentucky struggle to beat Toledo is likely writing this team off, but that's exactly what Ole Miss did last season, which could end up trapping the Rebels. This will be Austin Simmons' first start on the road, and after looking shaky last weekend, Kentucky could make him pay for his mistakes.

After a disastrous College Football debut, Bill Belichick will look to get his first win in College Football against Charlotte. The concern could be that Belichick may not have quarterback Gio Lopez, who left the opener with an injury, and while Max Johnson was promising, there's a reason the team picked Lopez to be the starter. Belichick losing to Charlotte would be shocking, but at this point, we can't rule anything out with this weird Tar Heels group

While all of these games seem like the most likely scenarios where we get drama in College Football, that almost makes it unlikely. This weekend doesn't look to be the most exciting but, that's when everyone should be on high alert that an upset may be lingering.

