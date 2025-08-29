USF just put the Group of 5 on notice with a demolition of Boise State

On Thursday Night, everyone was expecting to watch a back and forth affair between two of the best Non-Power 4 teams as Boise State and USF faced off to start their seasons. Coming off of a run to the College Football Playoff, Boise State entered the season ranked 25th and everyone was expecting they'd assert their dominance in another run to the Playoff.

The matchup everyone expected to be a back and forth affair turned out to be a statement win by USF as the theme of the game was seen when Byrum Brown went out of his way to absolutely demolish a defensive back.

The USF Bulls had their season derailed last season when Byrum Brown was lost for the season with an injury. If the Bulls are going to get the level of play they got from Byrum Brown tonight on a weekly basis, there isn't a better team in the Group of 5 than Alex Golesh's group.

Alex Golesh knew the importance of this game and went deep into his bag of tricks sneaking his backup quarterback onto the field for an incredible fake punt.

Last season the USF Bulls were derailed by their defense or lack thereof as opponents were able to do whatever they wanted. On Thursday Night, the Bulls made Maddux Madsen look like he didn't belong as he went 25 of 46 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown.

The Boise State rushing attack that led them to the Playoff disappeared as USF met the Broncos ball carriers in the backfield constantly allowing just 122 yards for an average of 3.2 yards per carry.

The most impressive part of the night on defense was all of the turnovers that this group was able to force. The defense forced three turnovers and came through especially in the redzone helping the Bulls put the game on ice.

South Florida's schedule is far from easy as their next two games come against the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes but, based on how close they've played Alabama it's impossible to rule this group out. The Bulls should have a great chance to win the American and if they can put together a great Conference record, it'll be hard to pick a different Conference Champion to make the playoff.

