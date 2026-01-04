Predicting where the top 5 transfer WRs land as Cam Coleman dominates the market

Friday Morning brought the opening of the Transfer Portal, which opens up a 14 day window of chaos throughout college football. In the first days of the Transfer Portal being open, several of the top players in the country have already started to map out their future, taking visits to potential landing spots.

Every program would love to land an elite wide receiver, as landing the right player can instantly take an offense to the next level. This offseason, the Transfer Portal is loaded with elite wide receiver talent making an incredible market.

Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings | Ericka Brockish

After the first few days of visits, it's starting to look like you can connect the dots on where the players may land. With no specific intel, we're taking our best guess at where each of the Top 5 wide receivers in the Transfer Portal may land.

Predicting where the Transfer Portal's Top 5 WRs land

1. Cam Coleman - Texas

The crown jewel of the Transfer Portal this year is Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who entered the portal after two seasons with the Tigers. Considering how productive Coleman has been despite Auburn's quarterback struggles, he's a dream addition for any team, as he'll elevate any offense, especially if they have a solid quarterback.

The Texas Longhorns are going to be trying to make their way back into the College Football Playoff after falling short this season, and considering how much they've lost to the portal, they'll have to swing big. Cam Coleman took his first visit of the offseason to Texas, and Steve Sarkisian can offer playing in an offense that's proven to put up big numbers for receivers.

2. Nick Marsh - Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman's team will be looking to get back into the College Football Playoff next season, but Notre Dame is going to need more weapons. Malachi Fields will be off to the NFL, and with a quarterback as good as CJ Carr, the Fighting Irish need an experienced weapon. Notre Dame will need to beat out Indiana, but landing Nick Marsh would instantly give this team a level of playmaker on the outside that they haven't had in a long time.

3. Omarion Miller - Texas Tech

After getting shut out in the College Football Playoff, we'll likely see Texas Tech make a massive swing on the offensive side of the football this offseason. The Red Raiders have already hosted Brendan Sorsby on a visit and will host Sam Leavitt, giving the Red Raiders a chance to load up at quarterback. The Red Raiders will need to get a game-changing weapon, and after he lit the conference up at Colorado, Omarion Miller would be a perfect addition.

4. Jayce Brown - Too early to tell

Jayce Brown is drawing a ton of interest in the Transfer Portal as he'll take 6 visits, 5 of which are to SEC schools and a visit to Louisville. The most interesting school would be Kentucky if they can lure Sam Leavitt to Lexington, as it would instantly give this team a chance to turn its perception around quickly.

NEWS: Kansas State standout transfer WR Jayce Brown is set to visit these 6 schools, he tells @On3Sports



In his time with the Wildcats, he totaled 115 receptions for 2,133 total yards and 14 TDs



Brown is the No. 3 WR in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/kBtCjCdQbM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

5. Terrell Anderson - USC

Lincoln Riley just signed the Nation's top recruiting class, but he's going to need to attack the Transfer Portal to give him a chance at making the College Football Playoff. One of the first visitors USC has hosted this offseason was Terrell Anderson. The USC Trojans will lose Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, and Lincoln Riley is going to need to swing big and land Anderson.