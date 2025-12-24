Projected First-Round Pick Denzel Boston makes NFL Draft decision

When Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, a lot left Washington with him, either to the NFL Draft or entering the Transfer Portal. The wide receiver room was hit the hardest as coach JaMarcus Shephard left with him, while Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan all declared for the Draft, with Germie Bernard transferring to Alabama.

Jedd Fisch took over the program, and while he needed to rebuild the roster, he did inherit some nice pieces. The most talented piece Jedd Fisch retained was wide receiver Denzel Boston, who was behind all the talented receivers on the team that played for the National Championship.

Denzel Boston declares for the NFL Draft as the biggest success under Fisch

On Wednesday Afternoon, Denzel Boston made his decision declaring for the NFL Draft after four seasons at Washington.

A projected 1st-round pick, the 6-4, 210-pound Boston earned All Big-Ten honors this year. A major red zone threat, he caught 20 TDs the past two seasons for the Huskies. pic.twitter.com/me7GTLDZau — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 24, 2025

The Jedd Fisch era has only been underway for two seasons, but Denzel Boston as easily the biggest success of his tenure. When Fisch took over, Denzel Boston was still a relative unknown with just 7 catches over two seasons.

Over the last two seasons, Denzel Boston has been a monster for the Huskies, catching 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns. Boston leaves Washington as a two-time All-Big Ten selection while winning the Huskies Offensive Skill Player of the Year Award twice.

Denzel Boston now heads to the NFL Draft with the hopes of becoming the latest Husky to hear his name called in the First Round. In our latest 1st Round NFL Mock Draft, Denzel Boston was selected 24th Overall by the Buffalo Bills, giving Josh Allen another elite playmaker to work with.

In this Draft cycle, Boston will be competing with the likes of Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, and Jordyn Tyson to be the first wide receiver to have their name called.