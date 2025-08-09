Pump the brakes: The Arch Manning led Texas offense has a clear massive flaw

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2025 College Football season as the darling of the offseason with many labeling Steve Sarkisian's group as the best in the Country. While Quinn Ewers leaves Austin after years leading the offense, the expectations are that this group will only get better as Texas turns to a dual threat weapon in Arch Manning. As Manning brings a ton of hype to the offense, the Longhorns are going to need to prove that this group is in fact better than last season's group.

As the season rapidly approaches, the Longhorns' offense isn't living up to the expectations after their first scrimmage as the defense had a dominant day.

The Longhorn defense DOMINATED in Saturday's scrimmage 🤘



“The offense could barely move against the defense. When they moved the ball, the defense eventually stopped them.” - A source told @AnwarRichardson



“The defense is still in charge." - Another Source told @OB_JasonS… pic.twitter.com/DCig7C81z4 — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) August 9, 2025

The Longhorns' offense was able to create big plays on a massive touchdown between Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo, but other than that, the defense was dominant. The overwhelming story is that the defensive line dominated the offensive line, which should be the biggest concern.

The Longhorns' offensive line loses 4 of its 5 starters from last season, returning only right guard DJ Campbell. The line took another blow when offensive tackle Andre Cojoe suffered a season ending injury that took another potential starter out of the fold. Replacing that many key pieces on the offensive line is never easy to overcome especially when the team is breaking in a new quarterback.

Last season, replacing that many offensive linemen would've been a much easier task as the Longhorns had proven weapons all over the field. This season, aside from Ryan Wingo, Texas's wide receiver core is relatively unproven. Emmett Mosley V transfers in from Stanford, where he's flashed, but he'll need to gel with Arch Manning. Players like Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore will need to take the next step, but they'll be leaned upon this season.

The Longhorns will need to get back to practice and improve on the offensive line as they're just weeks away from a massive test on the road against Ohio State.

