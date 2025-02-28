Quinn Ewers says all the reports he might transfer from Texas were bologna

Rumors have a way of spreading like wildfire in college football, and this past season, Quinn Ewers found himself at the center of one.

With Arch Manning waiting in the wings and the NFL looming, speculation swirled that Ewers might transfer from Texas for one final season elsewhere. As a matter of fact, there was a major rumor for a while — shared by national outlets — that a team had offered him significant NIL money to transfer. But according to the man himself, that was never even on the table.

Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Ewers shut down any notion that he considered leaving Austin.

"It was never a thought for me. I wanted to leave my legacy at Texas. I didn’t want to disrupt anything that I did at Texas, and it be flipped and turned any other way," Ewers said. "I just wanted to be remembered, in college, at Texas."

Despite the outside chatter, Ewers said he was fully committed to the Longhorns. He transferred to Texas from Ohio State in 2022 and helped guide the program to two College Football Playoff appearances, playing a key role in Texas' resurgence. His decision to enter the NFL Draft was expected, but some believed he might stay in college another year to boost his draft stock, particularly after a shaky 2024 season.

If he had opted for one more year, Texas would have had a major quarterback dilemma, with Manning already being positioned as the future of the program. That led to speculation that Ewers might take his talents elsewhere—but he never considered it. His loyalty to Texas and desire to cement his legacy kept him in Austin until it was time to go pro.

It's also been confirmed this week that Ewers suffered an oblique injury that he played through for most of the 2024 season.

