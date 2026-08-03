Ranking College Football's 10 best wide receiver trios for 2026

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner as games begin this month while teams kick off Fall camp this week. When you look ahead to the season, one of the biggest takeaways should be the unreal level of wide receiver talent spread around the Country. While quarterbacks drive every offense, with the elite wide receivers we've seen developed in recent years, it's almost easier than ever to be a good quarterback.

The sport has true superstars at wide receiver in Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Cam Coleman, and Malachi Toney, among others. While an elite wide receiver tilts the field, they need the complementary pieces to help them succeed, making a solid trio of receivers more important than ever at the college level.

Who Has the Best Wide Receiver Trio in College Football?

10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Projected Starters: Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, and Quincy Porter

Notre Dame returns their most productive wide receiver as Jordan Faison is back for another season, and he stopped playing lacrosse, putting his full attention on football. Last season, working with CJ Carr, Faison caught 49 passes for 640 yards and 4 touchdowns, outproducing Malachi Fields. As Notre Dame leans more into the passing attack this season, Faison is going to need to elevate his game and continue to be CJ Carr's go-to weapon.

After becoming a breakout star in the College Football Playoff, the expectation was for Jaden Greathouse to become a potential 1,000 yard wide receiver. Instead, Greathouse was limited to just 4 games and 4 catches while dealing with injuries, serving as a brutal blow to the Irish offense. With Greathouse back to full health, the hope will be that he can return to the player we saw torch Ohio State and Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

While Notre Dame hasn't had a ton of success landing the 5-star WR talents out of High School, they've found a way to get them via the Transfer Portal. This offseason, the Irish scooped up two former 5-stars from Ohio State, with Quincy Porter looking like a potential starter. At 6-foot-4, Quincy Porter brings the size to replace Malachi Fields, while his potential is off the charts.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected Starters: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, and Cederian Morgan

As a Freshman, Ryan Coleman-Williams burst onto the scene, becoming such a superstar that everyone became aware of the fact that he was only 17-years old, as it was uttered every time he made a big play. This past season, Coleman-Williams struggled with drops and had a rollercoaster season, being out of the mix at times. If Coleman-Williams can play with consistency again in 2026, he has all the talent to be a superstar for the Crimson Tide once again.

Following in the footsteps of Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks became the latest freshman to become a star in Tuscaloosa. As a True Freshman, Brooks became a trusted target for Ty Simpson, helping keep the offense afloat while Ryan Williams was struggling. Brooks now jumps into a bigger role in the offense with experience, and he'll have the potential to become a 1,000 yard receiver.

Kalen DeBoer will look to keep the trend of freshman wide receivers rolling as he brings in highly touted recruit Cederian Morgan. At 6-foot-4, Cederian Morgan will bring size to the outside, helping complement the speed of Brooks and Williams. Alabama's wide receiver room will likely be a rotation of players, especially when Noah Rogers returns, but Morgan is a rare talent coming into Tuscaloosa.

8. California Golden Bears

Projected Starters: Ian Strong, Chase Hendricks, and Cooper Perry

After Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's breakout freshman season, Cal went out and built the offense around his strengths. One of the biggest additions was going out and landing Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong. Last season, Strong went for 762 yards, and his ability on contested catches, along with his reliable hands, should give him 1,000-yard potential in 2026.

Along with picking up Ian Strong, Cal took an under the radar swing landing Ohio transfer Chase Hendricks. At Ohio, Hendricks flew under the radar before breaking out in 2025 with 1,037 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Bobcats. Hendricks will operate out of the slot for Cal, and his ability to create separation will be key for the offense.

The final piece in the wide receiver trio for Cal is seemingly up in the air, but transfer Cooper Perry looks to have an advantage in the battle. Perry follows head coach Tosh Lupoi to Cal after starting his career at Oregon where he recorded 10 catches for 25 yards. When the season starts, Perry will have to prove he's worthy of a starting role, and in this offense he could explode.

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Projected Starters: Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, and Ashton Bethel-Roman

Last year, Texas A&M made an under-the-radar addition when they landed Mississippi State wide receiver Mario Craver, coming off a 368-yard debut season. The move couldn't have panned out better, as Craver had a breakout season with 917 yards and 5 total touchdowns. Craver returns for another season, and he'll need to use the experience and chemistry with Marcel Reed to hit the next level to help replace KC Concepcion.

After starting his career at Miami, Isaiah Horton transferred to Alabama, where he constantly delivered in big moments. It served as one of the biggest surprises of the offseason when Horton transferred, picking Texas A&M. Horton should have a great chance to replace the production of KC Concepcion, as he'll finally have a solid, consistent role in an offense.

The surprise breakout freshman for Texas A&M was redshirt freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman, who surpassed the likes of former 5-star Terry Bussey for a massive role in the offense. After catching 24 passes for 503 yards and 5 touchdowns last season, the chemistry between Bethel-Roman and Marcel Reed should allow him to continue to blossom, even if he's the 3rd target in the offense.

6. Clemson Tigers

Projected Starters: TJ Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr, and Naeem Burroughs

TJ Moore was one of the few players on Clemson to live up to the expectations last season, but it was clearly not enough to save an abysmal season. Moore took a solid leap from his 651 yards in 2024 to 837 yards in 2025, leading the Clemson offense. Coming into the season, Moore will have a chance to be one of the best receivers in the sport with a great chance to be a 1st round pick.

After bursting onto the scene with 708 yards and 5 touchdowns as a freshman, the expectation was that Bryant Wesco Jr would have a stellar 2025 season. Instead, his Sophomore season ended in scary fashion against SMU when he suffered neck and back injuries on a punt return against SMU. The expectation is that Wesco Jr will return to form, and the Clemson offense will need it as the Tigers look for a new starting QB.

Clemson's two veteran receivers will likely be joined in the starting trio by exciting true freshman Naeem Burroughs. The Tigers landed Burroughs as the 68th ranked player in the Country and the 12th ranked wide receiver in the class. At the High School level, Burroughs showed the ability to win at all three levels, and his elite speed will help stretch the field for the rest of the offense.