Ranking College Football's 10 best wide receiver trios for 2026

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Projected Starters: Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh, and Shazz Preston

Indiana loses two incredibly talented wide receivers in Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt, but they return arguably the most talented of the trio in Charlie Becker. During the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff, Becker's talent was on full display as he torched Ohio State before solid performances against Alabama, Oregon, and Miami. Becker's massive frame makes him a monster on 50/50 balls, and he'll likely help Josh Hoover post the best season of his career.

Over the past two seasons, Nick Marsh has been one of the lone bright spots for a Michigan State offense that has struggled to find consistent quarterback play. The Michigan native now moves within the Big Ten as he'll look to put together a career year for the defending National Champions. Marsh brings size to the outside for the Hoosiers with solid speed and a great ability on contested catches, giving the offense a major weapon.

Shazz Preston started his college career as a highly touted recruit signing with Alabama, but couldn't find a role in a loaded room. After a quiet 2024 season at Tulane, Preston exploded for 723 yards and 4 touchdowns, helping lead the Green Wave to the Playoff. The Hoosiers are going to have a ton of size on the outside, and if Preston can win his matchups, it'll only help Marsh and Becker draw better matchups.

4. Oregon Ducks

Projected Starters: Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan

Oregon picked up one of the biggest wins of the 2025 recruiting cycle when they landed the nation's top-ranked wide receiver, Dakorien Moore, over LSU and Texas. Moore instantly impacted the offense as a freshman as an electric speed threat who can make big plays after the catch. If Dakorien Moore can stay healthy this season, he could easily surpass 1,000 yards.

Evan Stewart has become a forgotten man in college football, and he'll be looking to make a major splash once again this season. After looking like one of the best wide receivers in the Country with Dillon Gabriel, Evan Stewart missed all of 2026 with injury. Stewart looked like his old self at Oregon's Spring Game, and will look to build back up his NFL Draft stock.

One of the players with the highest breakout potential regardless of position in the Country is Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. After catching just 3 passes as a freshman, McClellan exploded for 38 catches last season, and he's now set to enter a starting role. McClellan makes catches that seem impossible on a weekly basis, and he should be a big-play target for Dante Moore this season.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Starters: Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, and Chris Henry Jr.

Few recruits have been handed the title of the Nation's top recruit and delivered quite like Jeremiah Smith. Through two seasons, Smith has clearly been the most talented player regardless of position for the Buckeyes, helping lead the team to a National Championship. This final season, Smith will look to break countless Ohio State records along with potentially winning the Biletnikoff.

After serving as the 3rd option behind Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss returns with experience and is ready to break out for the Buckeyes. Inniss had his most productive season last year, chipping in 36 catches for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns as a Junior. This season, Inniss will get more targets, and he'll need to make the most of them if this offense is going to be one of the Nation's best.

As Jeremiah Smith prepares to head off to the NFL, he'll get to pass the torch to the wide receiver many hope will fill his place once he leaves in Chris Henry Jr. Brian Hartline's final gift to the Buckeyes was helping secure a commitment from Chris Henry Jr who at 6-foot-5 is physically imposing. Henry has looked ready to become a star at Ohio State camp, and playing opposite Smith will certainly help him get open with ease.

2. Texas Longhorns

Projected Starters: Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V

While Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Coleman-Williams have gotten all the attention as the 5-stars in their recruiting class, Cam Coleman has been flying under the radar. Coleman left Auburn for Texas this offseason, and he'll be ready to explode as he moves to a competent offense. Cam Coleman is a contested catch monster who will only make life easier on Arch Manning while allowing others to stretch the field.

Ryan Wingo arrived at Texas as a 5-star recruit and instantly lived up to the billing, making an impact on the offense. The start of Wingo's Sophomore season looked like he and Arch Manning weren't on the same page, but they found chemistry, and he finished the season with 834 yards and 7 touchdowns. Coleman joining the wide receiver room should only open things up for Wingo, allowing him to return to stretching the field and picking up chunk plays.

Coming over from Stanford, Emmett Mosley V dealt with injuries that kept him out of the lineup until October. Once Mosley found the field, he became a weapon that could pick up chunk plays for the Longhorns, finishing the season with 408 yards on just 28 catches. The third wide receiver role will likely be a rotation, but Mosley should get the majority of the targets.

1. Miami Hurricanes

Projected Starters: Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate, and Vandrevius Jacobs

One of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 college football season was Miami freshman Malachi Toney who was making plays for the Canes when he should've been a Senior in High School. There's few players who are even in the conversation with Malachi Toney as the most electric player in the Country as he's incredible any time he touches the ball. With an upgrade at Quarterback in Darian Mensah and a full offseason under his belt, Toney should be able to take his game to an even higher level.

Joining Duke transfer Darian Mensah in Miami is his star wide receiver Cooper Barkate who transferred with him to the Canes. Barkate flew under the radar, but was one of the best wide receivers in the Country last season, catching 72 passes for 1,106 yards and 7 touchdowns with an average of 15.4 yards per catch. Spending a second season with Mensah as his quarterback will only help Barkate as he continues to send his NFL Draft stock skyrocketing.

Filling the final role in Miami's starting wide receiver trio will likely be South Carolina Gamecocks transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. After starting his career at Florida State, Jacobs posted a career year with 32 catches for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns. Transferring to Miami should be great for Jacobs as the attention that Toney and Barkate will draw should leave him wide open.