The 3 Ohio State Buckeyes teams will be racing to pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up this weekend, and at times it felt like a massive commercial for Ohio State. The Buckeyes produced 4 1st round picks, including 3 in the top 10, starting with Carnell Tate being picked 4th overall. The craziest part of Ohio State's draft dominance is the fact that if their entire roster were able to enter the draft, Tate may have been the 3rd Buckeye off the board.

As the page flips to the 2027 NFL Draft, Ohio State will be one of the teams that scouts are eyeing the most. From the moment Jeremiah Smith stepped on the field, teams have been hoping they'll have a chance to draft him. Adding in a player like Julian Sayin, who can come off the board in the top 5, the Buckeyes will have another massive NFL Draft.

Ohio State's loaded offense should produce 3 1st round picks

Jeremiah Smith - Wide Receiver

From the moment he stepped on the field for the Ohio State Buckeyes, NFL teams have been excited for the chance to land Jeremiah Smith. The star wide receiver has a superb build for an NFL receiver to go with unbelievable talent. Smith should take his game to another level this season, but even with a down year he'll be a top 5 pick.

Julian Sayin - Quarterback

This season, Julian Sayin showed why he was a 5-star recruit coming out of High School as he's such an elite talent, it made up for his inexperience. Heading into his third season in Columbus, Julian Sayin has a chance to put on a display for NFL scouts in an NFL offense with Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator. Showing more arm strength and rushing ability will be key for Sayin as there will be concerns over his height.

Austin Siereveld - Offensive Tackle

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't produce a 1st round pick on the offensive line, but the small streak should end in 2027. Austin Siereveld may be a better fit in the NFL at guard, but he's more than talented enough at tackle for a team to give him a chance. Siereveld will be key for the Buckeyes improving on the offensive line, and if he can improve, it'll be rewarding for himself and the team.