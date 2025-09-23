Ranking every SEC school’s 3-team rivalry slate

On Tuesday, the SEC will reveal each teams annual opponents for the next four seasons as the move to a 9 game league schedule has shaken up how the conference will manage scheduling. In addition to the release of the annual opponents, the SEC will roll out it's schedule for the next four seasons giving each fanbase something to look forward to.

On Monday, Chris Low of On3 reported the annual opponents for each team beating the SEC to their own announcement.

BREAKING: Annual SEC College Football opponents for the next 4 seasons per @clowfb👀 https://t.co/nm9NpSUTc2 pic.twitter.com/G0X3qkgJq7 — On3 (@On3sports) September 22, 2025

The annual opponents were made to keep rivalries intact and while the league tried to keep everyone's schedules even, a few teams may feel they got easier draws while others have plenty to complain about. In the end, the other 6 league games will even everything out but, some teams got clear advantages with their annual opponents.

Ranking the SEC Annual slates from weakest to toughest

Annual Opponents: Alabama, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt

Every team is tasked with facing a really tough opponent and Tennessee's is the Alabama Crimson Tide who they've been on the same level as since Josh Heupel's arrival. The other two games for Tennessee come against Kentucky and Vanderbilt who could have solid seasons at times but, for the most part will be in the bottom quarter of the league.

Annual Opponents: Auburn, Florida, and South Carolina

Part of the calling Georgia's annual opponent draw one of the easiest is the fact that they're one of the best teams in the Country which gives them a talent edge in almost every game. When you look at Georgia's draw, avoiding the likes of Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Tennessee is a massive advantage as the Dawgs should be able to handle Auburn and South Carolina most seasons while Florida is heading to a rebuild.

Annual Opponents: Georgia, South Carolina, and Kentucky

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a very tough draw for the Florida Gators as Georgia is showing no signs of slowing down under Kirby Smart. The other two games are a pretty great draw for the Florida Gators as they should be at worst on the same talent level as South Carolina and far superior than Kentucky.

Annual Opponents: Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina

While it'll be tough for the Kentucky Wildcats in any game they'll play in the SEC, the Wildcats got a favorable draw. Kentucky avoided Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and the other top tier programs in the SEC. If the Wildcats can get their program back on track, they could easily win all three of their rivalry games.

Annual Opponents: Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee

If the Vanderbilt Commodores can continue their rise as a program, their annual opponents are very manageable. The Auburn Tigers have proven to go on swings of talent and if Vanderbilt catches them in the right period those games are winnable. Mississippi State appears to be on the rise but, they're very much on the same level. The toughest draw is Tennessee but, the Commodores view it as a rivalry and will be a tough out.

Annual Opponents: LSU, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma

The Ole Miss Rebels got one of the most favorable draws which isn't an easy draw but, it's easily manageable. LSU and Ole Miss have played some great games with Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin at the helm which is a tough game for the Rebels. The Egg Bowl will always be a close game as it's a rivalry game but, even with the Bulldogs on the rise Lane Kiffin should have the talent edge. Oklahoma is very similar program to Ole Miss talent wise which makes it an even matchup.

Annual Opponents: Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M

The Missouri Tigers are another team that was able to avoid landing one of Alabama, Georgia, or Texas. Each season, Oklahoma and Texas A&M will be a tough out but, in the grand scheme of things there are much tougher draws. The Battle Line Rivalry is going to be a tough game every year but, you can often catch Arkansas in a down season especially, if Sam Pittman doesn't survive the season which would lead to a ton of turnover the next few seasons.

Annual Opponents: Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns basically were handed their rivalry games and that's it as they won't have an annual clash with one of the biggest threats in the league. The rivalry games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M can go either way every season but, Texas should have the talent advantage on an annual basis.

Annual Opponents: Alabama, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt

Determining how tough Mississippi State's draw is depends on how much better this team can get under Jeff Lebby. Alabama is a brutal draw as the Crimson Tide should have a massive talent advantage every time the two teams play. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are on the same level and post Diego Pavia this could flip the Bulldogs way. The Egg Bowl is always a toss up and as Jeff Lebby elevates the roster it should give them the chance to win the game again.

Annual Opponents: Missouri, Ole Miss, and Texas

Aside from The Red River Rivalry being kept intact, the Sooners got a pretty fair draw. Missouri and OIe Miss vary by years but, at their best both teams are on the same level as Oklahoma which gives the Sooners a chance each team to pull off a win.

Annual Opponents: Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers keep most of their regular season schedule intact but, swapping out two of their biggest rivalries makes this a much more favorable draw. The Tigers no longer have to face Alabama on an annual basis as the Crimson Tide have dominated the rivalry as of late. Ole Miss and Texas A&M are tough draws but, Florida is always a tougher game for the Tigers.

Annual Opponents: Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee

The only question for Alabama was over which team was going to be the third opponent as Auburn and Tennessee were never being taken off the schedule. The big change for Alabama comes as they swap out LSU for Mississippi State as the Bulldogs are a program on the rise but, nowhere near as scary as LSU.

Annual Opponents: Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky

The South Carolina Gamecocks got one of the toughest draws with their annual opponents drawing Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. Kirby Smart makes Georgia one of the worst teams to draw as they're showing no signs of having a down season. Florida is about to start a reload when Billy Napier is fired but, if they get it right it's another tough game. Getting Kentucky softens the blow as the Wildcats have to invest in football if they're ever going to turn things around.

Annual Opponents: LSU, Missouri, and Texas

While a ton of teams will have complaints, any gripes the Arkansas Razorbacks have are totally fair. The Battle for the Boot remains intact which it tough for Arkansas as LSU has proven they're committed to winning under Brian Kelly. Texas is going to be one of the most talented teams in the Country each season. Missouri continues to build under Eli Drinkwitz and unless he takes another job they could win the matchup each season.

Annual Opponents: LSU, Missouri, and Texas

The Texas A&M Aggies were always going to be paired up with their In-State rivals in the Texas Longhorns which is one of the toughest draws for any team. Add in a program in LSU who always battles with Texas A&M and is competing for the SEC every season and the Aggies could easily have 2 losses each season. Under Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri Tigers don't get enough credit for how tough they are to play and it could end up hurting the Aggies a few times.

Annual Opponents: Alabama, Georgia, and Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers got one of the toughest draw imaginable with the reveal of the their annual opponents. Facing Alabama is at least a rivalry game where you throw all the record books out and it was never going away yet, it's a massive game they'll have to play. Add in the fact that Auburn has to face Kirby Smar's Georgia team each season and that's a brutal draw. Vanderbilt has been on the rise but, it's not nearly as tough as the other two games.