Ranking the 3 best NFL Draft destinations for Ty Simpson

The NFL Combine begins on Thursday when college football's biggest stars start to take the field on Indianapolis in front of the NFL scouts. Among the biggest names to watch in this year's draft is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Coming off his lone season as the starter in Tuscaloosa, Ty Simpson is looking to become a first round pick.

For a quarterback, becoming a good quarterback or a "bust" can all be based on where you end up being drafted. This Spring, Ty Simpson would be best suited by being drafted by one of these 3 teams.

Ty Simpson best fits with these 3 NFL teams

3. New York Jets

While the New York Jets have been a disaster, they're set up nicely for a young quarterback if they choose to draft one. The team has two solid offensive tackles in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu after the last two drafts while Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are solid weapons. The Jets have acquired a ton of draft capital over these next two cycles, and Simpson could have a ton of talent around him to succeed.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are one of the most stable organizations in the NFL which makes them an attractive landing spot for any player. Mike McCarthy takes over as head coach, and Aaron Rodgers' future is uncertain, but even if he returns the Steelers need to plan for the future. Simpson can either start right away or learn behind Rodgers for a season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Landing with the Los Angeles Rams would be the best possible outcome for Ty Simpson this offseason. Matthew Stafford is nearing the end of his career, and spending a season or two behind the Hall of Famer would allow Simpson to focus on developing. Sean McVay is the best offensive mind in football, and paring with Puka Nacua long term would give Simpson an elite weapon.