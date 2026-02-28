Ranking the 3 best NFL Draft fits for Clemson star Peter Woods

The NFL Combine is wrapping up this weekend, as just two days of workouts are in the books with the defensive players finishing their workouts on Friday. Among the biggest winners of the first two days was Clemson star Peter Woods who should be rising back up draft boards. After a great 2024 season, Woods' production took a step back in 2025 giving him a wide draft range.

Working out at the NFL Combine was big for Peter Woods as he gets to remind everyone that he's an elite athlete. Leaving Indianapolis, Woods' stock is on the rise, and 3 teams should eye him in the first round.

These 3 teams should land Clemson DT Peter Woods

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles' team isn't far off from the Playoffs as injuries derailed the Bucs in the wide open NFC South race. Vita Vea is already dominant on the interior, and adding another piece to this defensive line is a must with their pass rush struggles. Peter Woods' pass rush upside would be the most appealing for the Bucs as they struggled getting after the passer this season.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals defense has been a massive issue over the past several seasons, and will need to be addressed again this offseason. The team has a few talented, young pieces at edge rusher, but could use more help on the line as a whole. The concern would be Woods' lack of production as the team took a chance on Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart last season who hasn't panned out yet.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter takes over in Baltimore and the Ravens aren't far off from being a Playoff team if the team makes the right moves. From his time at Michigan and the Chargers, Jesse Minter certainly understands what a dominant defensive tackle can mean for a defense. Plugging Peter Woods into the middle of this defense would make a ton of sense as he's played nose tackle and traditional defensive tackle roles.