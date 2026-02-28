How to watch Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Combine is halfway complete as every defensive position player has wrapped up their workouts while the tight ends wrapped up Friday's workouts. Day 3 of the NFL Combine is always the most thrilling day of the event as everyone gets to watch the Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers work out.

The skill position players often put on a show where we could see records broken while teams will be looking for their next game changing weapon. Teams at the top of the draft will get to watch players like Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Makai Lemon make their push to be Top 10 picks.

The most interesting players to watch are the players who aren't projected First Round picks as players could fly up draft boards. The day should provide plenty of thrilling moments, and it could shape the second and third days of the NFL Draft.

How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine

Each day of the NFL Combine will be aired live on NFL Network and NFL+ each day of the on-field workouts. A subscription to NFL+ costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 for the entire season. If you're looking for a streaming service with NFL Network, Fubo TV has plans with the NFL Network along with thousands of other channels. The drills on Day 3 begin at 1:00 PM Eastern or 10:00 AM Pacific.

10 Players to watch on Day 3 of the NFL Combine

QB - Ty Simpson

QB - Garrett Nussmeier

RB - Jeremiyah Love

RB - Jadarian Price

WR - Makai Lemon

WR - Carnell Tate

WR - Omar Cooper Jr

WR - Zachariah Branch

WR - Denzel Boston

WR - Brennan Thompson (Could challenge the 40-yard dash record)

NFL Combine Schedule

Saturday, February 28th (QB, WR, and RB): Drills start at 1:00 PM ET