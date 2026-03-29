Ranking the 3 best NFL Draft landing spots for Alabama QB Ty Simpson

The NFL Draft is right around the corner as the event that bolsters every team's future is just under a month away. The sentiment around this draft class is that it's underwhelming which is mostly because of the fact that Fernando Mendoza is the only certain first round pick at quarterback. While the quarterback position is underwhelming, Ty Simpson may be the most interesting prospect in the class.

The start of the season looked like Ty Simpson may be the 1st Overall pick as he was incredible for Alabama. As the year went along, Ty Simpson dealt with injuries and struggled hurting his draft stock, but he's starting to rise again in the Pre-Draft process.

These 3 teams would be the best fits for Ty Simpson in the NFL Draft

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

As things currently stand, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a clear plan at quarterback for the 2026 season. Aaron Rodgers could return for 2026, but the team needs to start planning for the future under Mike McCarthy. Ty Simpson could come in and start right away, but he'd be best suited by learning behind a veteran like Rodgers.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets are quietly positioned great for the future with 5 1st Round Picks over the next two drafts. Geno Smith will be the starter in 2026 which doesn't make it a bad decision to pick a player to develop behind him. If Simpson is picked by the Jets, all the draft capital they have could lead to him being surrounded by great talent.

1. Los Angeles Rams

When the Los Angeles Rams owned 2 1st Round picks, they were one of the most popular potential destinations for Ty Simpson. Given how all in the Rams appear to be on the season, it's hard to see them using a 1st round pick on a backup quarterback. Landing with Sean McVay and this roster while backing up Matthew Stafford for a season is still the best potential outcome for a player in Simpson who still needs to develop.