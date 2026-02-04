Ranking the 3 easiest 2026 Big Ten schedules that could spawn surprise CFP teams

The Big Ten has stolen the crown from the SEC as the best conference in college football with three National Championships in a row, all of which came from different programs. As the Big Ten continues to dominate the postseason, the league continues to show that it has teams that can rise up like Indiana on a yearly basis with everyone looking to be that next team.

One of the biggest factors in making the College Football Playoff starts before the season, when every schedule is set. Heading into 2026, there are 3 teams that got very favorable draws, setting unexpected teams up for College Football Playoff contention.

These 3 Big Ten teams could ride their schedule to the CFP

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

Brett Bielema hoped to make the College Football Playoff in 2025, but the Fighting Illini may have a much better chance in 2026. Darian Mensah's stunning departure from Duke gives Illinois an easy Non-Conference schedule with games against UAB, Duke, and Southern Illinois. In Non-Conference play, Ohio State and Oregon are massive games, but they should be the favorites in every other conference game.

2026 Fighting Illini Football schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/OpXN6xsQaD — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 27, 2026

2. Iowa Hawkeyes

Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State and decimating the roster gives Iowa an easy Non-Conference schedule with games against Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and UNI. In league play, Iowa will have tough games against Michigan and Ohio State, but the rest of the schedule gives Kirk Ferentz a chance to make a run to the Playoff.

Official times and networks to be announced at a later date ⏳ pic.twitter.com/neg0g0Kkvi — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 27, 2026

1. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions may start the Matt Campbell era with a playoff run, as this schedule sets up nicely for instant success. In Non-Conference play, the Nittany Lions face Marshall, Temple, and Buffalo, which should result in a 3-0 start. In league play, this team avoids Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana, while USC, Michigan, and Washington should be the only teams that could hand this team a loss.