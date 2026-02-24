Ranking the 3 most likely Caleb Downs NFL Draft destinations

NFL Draft season is in full swing as this week kicks off the NFL Combine sending college football's biggest stars to Indianapolis. In a Draft class where there's a ton of uncertainty, there's no debate over who's the best safety in the class. After a season at Alabama, and two years with Ohio State, Caleb Downs looks like one of the biggest stars in this class.

The argument against Caleb Downs will be over positional value as teams don't view safety as a premium position. While teams may look down on the safety position, Caleb Downs will be a Top 10 pick, and these 3 teams make the most sense for the Ohio State star.

These 3 NFL teams make the most sense for Caleb Downs

3. Cleveland Browns

The Browns defense has been dominant, and as it continues to be the strength of the team, they can continue to add hoping that the offense takes the next step. The front seven is loaded with talent, and adding to the back end of the unit would only make this group stronger. Adding a chess piece like Downs to this defense would only give this team more they can throw at opposing offenses creating one of the scariest defenses in the NFL.

2. Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn enters the 2026 season needing a bounce back season, otherwise the Commanders could look for a new head coach. The veteran led defense really needs an infusion of young talent to start taking a step forward. Caleb Downs could come in and mask some of this unit's deficiencies and help the Commanders push for the Playoffs again.

1. New York Giants

John Harbaugh takes over a talented team in New York that's a difference maker or two away from being really exciting. The Giants have a loaded defensive front, but they need a playmaker in the middle or at the safety position. Downs could come in and be a star for Harbaugh's defense which always had a star safety in Baltimore.