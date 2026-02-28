Ranking the 3 most likely Makai Lemon NFL Draft destinations

The NFL Combine is underway, and among the wide receivers who should impress during Saturday's workouts is USC Trojans star Makai Lemon. This season, Makai Lemon was a superstar for the Trojans, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns taking home the Biletnikoff Trophy over Jeremiah Smith.

Makai Lemon will be a 1st Round Pick, but the question is over how high he’ll get drafted. Lemon could be picked as high as the Top 10 of this class, but it’s more likely he’s picked in the middle range of the 1st round.

These 3 teams make perfect sense for USC star Makai Lemon

New York Jets

The Jets got terrible quarterback play this season, but the offense didn’t have nearly enough at wide receiver. The Jets likely aren’t in a position to land a quarterback, but they can set this team up to build around one next offseason. Makai Lemon would be a great complement to Garrett Wilso and could be a safety blanket to whoever the Jets land at Quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the Rams hold two 1st Round picks in the draft giving the team a chance to take this team over the top. Matthew Stafford already has an elite wide receiver duo, but adding a 3rd playmaker could make this passing attack impossible to stop. Makai Lemon would be a great weapon to add to this offense, and Sean McVay is the perfect coach to scheme him open.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens should look to give Lamar Jackson another weapon this offseason as the wide receiver room could use another playmaker to pair with Zay Flowers. Makai Lemon would be a great fit to pair with Flowers with his ability to win underneath as he could become a safety blanket for Lamar Jackson.