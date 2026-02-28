Ranking the 3 most likely NFL Draft destinations for David Bailey

The NFL Combine is nearing its end as the Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers are finishing their workouts before the offensive linemen take the field on Sunday. The beginning of the week was dominated by the defensive stars in this class. Among the biggest winners was Texas Tech star edge rusher David Bailey.

While some of the other star pass rushers measured in with underwhelming arm length, David Bailey came in and met the marks while testing well. After a solid showing, David Bailey's range seemingly starts with the second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

These 3 teams make perfect sense for David Bailey

3. Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn is going to be under a ton of pressure to turn things around next season after a disappointing year for the Washington Commanders. Von Miller was the teams best pass rusher, and he's now a free agent which makes adding to the group even more important. If David Bailey falls to the 7th Overall Pick, he'd have to be strongly considered as he can help elevate this defense.

2. Tennessee Titans

As Robert Saleh takes over the Tennessee Titans, he inherits a defense with some promising pieces, but he'll need to bring in more talent. The Titans could use a star edge rusher to help bolster the defensive front with Jeffrey Simmons. Bailey could become that star pass rusher in Saleh's defense like a Nick Bosa who helps everything click.

1. New York Jets

The New York Jets will almost certainly use the 2nd Overall Pick on an edge rusher after trading away Jermaine Johnson while at the NFL Combine. The debate will seemingly come down to whether the Jets favor Arvell Reese or David Bailey more. Bailey is a more traditional pass rusher with more proven production who could instantly become the teams star off the edge.