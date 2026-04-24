Ranking the 5 best CBs available in the NFL Draft after Jermod McCoy's shocking slide

The 1st Round of the NFL Draft was filled with plenty of trades, and even more surprises. One of the biggest surprises came as Jermod McCoy didn't hear his name called sliding all the way past the lowest projections he had coming into the draft. After missing the entire season with a torn ACL, Jermod McCoy who's arguably the best cornerback in the class will be picked on Day 2.

Along with Jermod McCoy, there's a ton of talent at the cornerback position that could fly off the board when the 2nd Round gets underway. It was a quiet Day 1 for the cornerback position, and Day 2 should be a much better result for the position group.

The 5 best cornerbacks on the board on Day 2

1. Jermod McCoy - Tennessee

Much like Will Johnson last year, Jermod McCoy wasn't able to overcome injuries as he shockingly fell out of the 1st Round. After tearing his ACL, there are some medical concerns with Jermod McCoy, which could be the reason teams haven't picked him to this point. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is arguably the best cornerback in the class, and his talent level is worth taking a chance on.

2. Avieon Terrell - Clemson

Coming into the season, Avieon Terrell seemed like a guaranteed 1st Round pick, but it wasn't his best season, while other players like Mansoor Delane and Chris Johnson had stellar seasons. Terrell is still an impressive athlete for the position with great upside, while he can play either in the slot or on the outside at the next level.

3. Colton Hood - Tennessee

When Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson were lost for the season, Colton Hood was forced to be Tennessee's top cornerback. The Volunteers star exceled, putting him in contention to be picked in the Top 40. Hood has great mobility in coverage, and as he becomes more disciplined, he'll be an NFL caliber starter.

4. Brandon Cisse - South Carolina

Brandon Cisse comes with excitement as he'll be just 21 years old next season giving him a chance to continue developing at a young age. Cisse has all the physical traits to pair with solid coverage ability to go with the raw tools. In order to reach his full potential, Cisse will need to get better in press man coverage, but he's still so young that he's worth gambling on.

5. D'Angelo Ponds - Indiana

The biggest knock on Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is that he's undersized, otherwise he could've been a 1st Round pick. Ponds is as explosive as they come at the cornerback position, and in the right defensive scheme he could quickly become a star as he plays above his size.