Ranking the 5 best NFL Draft fits for Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

The NFL Draft season hits its peak this week as the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis. A good showing at the Combine can send a player flying up draft boards while a bad showing or skipping out raises red flags. One player who should dominate the NFL Combine this week is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at the tight end position, but he didn't quite have the volume you'd expect in Oregon's offense with just 51 catches for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns. Teams are going to fall in love with Kenyon Sadiq's athletic upside, and these 5 teams would make a ton of sense to take the swing.

Kenyon Sadiq could explode in these 5 offenses

5. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young finally showed the Panthers that they can start to build around him this season, and now the team needs to get the pieces in place. Tetairoa McMillan is clearly the elite playmaker in this offense, and adding weapons will only help with keeping teams from taking him away. The Panthers don't have a consistent threat at tight end, and Sadiq could quickly become Bryce Young's second option in the passing game.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are loaded at wide receiver with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka. Where this passing attack could get better is by adding a better receiving threat at tight end as Cade Otton wasn't a big piece of the offense. Sadiq is a far better athlete who could be used in a variety of ways, and he'd benefit early on from the attention the receivers garner.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, and the Eagles should look to get younger and cheaper at the position. Kenyon Sadiq would give this offense a terrifying athlete at the position giving Jalen Hurts an explosive safety blanket. Adding Sadiq to a passing attack with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith would help this offense rebound in a big way.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have two 1st Round Picks this offseason meaning the team can take some risks they wouldn't typically take. The Rams are pushing for Super Bowls, and adding a weapon like Kenyon Sadiq could make a ton of sense. Terrance Ferguson did show promise this season, but Sadiq is a much better athlete that could explode in Sean McVay's offense.

1. New England Patriots

After making a run to the Super Bowl, the Patriots need to start putting better pieces around Drake Maye. Austin Hooper is a free agent, and with Hunter Henry in the final season of his deal, adding Kenyon Sadiq would make a ton of sense. Sadiq would be a young piece that Drake Maye can grow with while he'd insert an explosive threat into this offense.