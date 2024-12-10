Ranking the 5 best quarterbacks in the 2024 Transfer Portal
The 2024 college football Transfer Portal has quickly become the center of attention for fans and programs alike, with some serious quarterback talent on the move.
Whether it’s dual-threat playmakers or strong-armed pocket passers, these QBs could be the missing puzzle pieces for teams looking to elevate their game.
Here's a look at the five-best quarterbacks currently in the Transfer Portal.
1. Darian Mensah
When it comes to quarterbacks who can do it all, Darian Mensah tops the list. Tulane’s standout signal-caller has been a dual-threat dynamo, consistently delivering highlight-reel plays with both his legs and his arm. But it’s not just his athleticism that makes Mensah special—it’s his ability to lead.
He commands the huddle with confidence and has the unique talent of elevating the play of those around him.
Programs across the country are lining up for a shot at adding Mensah to their roster, and it’s easy to see why. He’s the type of player who can instantly turn a middle-of-the-pack team into a contender. The question isn’t whether Mensah will succeed at his next stop—it’s how quickly he’ll transform their offense.
Of course, he'll come with a steep price tag.
2. Jackson Arnold
Jackson Arnold is the quarterback you’ve probably heard whispers about but haven’t seen much of yet. That’s about to change. Arnold spent last season as a backup after losing his starting job at Oklahoma, and now he’s looking for new territory.
His arm strength and precision are top-tier, and he’s got the calm demeanor every coach loves in their QB1.
Arnold has already caught the eye of several Power-4 programs, and for good reason. He has all the tools to be a starter at the collegiate level. With the right system, Arnold could emerge as one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season.
3. Kaidon Salter
If you want excitement, Kaidon Salter is your guy. The Liberty quarterback is a dua-threat, but many question his passing ability. Salter is a highlight waiting to happen, and his fearless style of play has fans and coaches alike buzzing.
His transition to a new program will be one to watch. Teams that need a jolt of energy on offense or want a quarterback who can thrive in both structured plays and chaotic situations should look no further. Salter’s ceiling feels higher than many other quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal, and his next move could have fans rushing to buy tickets.
4. Chandler Morris
Chandler Morris is no stranger to the transfer process, but this time, it feels like he’s really poised for a breakout. Morris has shown flashes of brilliance. He’s mobile, accurate, and quick on his feet— but he hasn't put it all together yet.
Last season, Morris proved he can compete at a high level at North Texas, and now he’s looking for a program that will let him take full control of the offense. He’s a perfect fit for teams looking for a veteran QB who can lead them.
5. Conner Weigman
Rounding out the list is Conner Weigman, the former Texas A&M quarterback who is seeking a fresh start. Weigman’s time in College Station was a rollercoaster, with flashes of brilliance and moments of struggle, often exacerbated by injuries. But don’t let that fool you—this guy has serious potential.
Weigman’s arm talent and football IQ make him an attractive option for several programs, including Syracuse, Missouri, and Wisconsin, which have all been rumored to show interest. If he can find the right fit and stay healthy, Weigman could silence any doubters and remind everyone why he was so highly recruited in the first place.