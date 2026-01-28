Ranking the 5 most exciting Big Ten football matchups for 2026

The Big Ten released the complete conference football schedule with dates on Tuesday setting up for an exciting season. While the opponents were previously announced, the schedules officially being set brings a different level of excitement. Each Big Ten team plays 9 conference games, and while some may be duds, there are a ton of matchups that everyone will be circling on their calendars.

Ranking the 5 must watch Big Ten games in 2026

1) Ohio State at Indiana (October 17th)

Ohio State lost to Indiana 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game. Indiana then went on to win the National Championship. This game should be a great match-up between two of the better teams in the Big Ten. Ohio State will want to get revenge for the loss in the Big Ten Championship game. Indiana will be trying to win back-to-back National Championships (imagine saying that 5 years ago, you would have been laughed out of the room). This screams a huge game.

2) Oregon at USC (September 26th)

Both teams bring back a talented group of players. Oregon is a top 5 team in most way-too-early top 25 articles. USC improved from 7 wins to 9 wins last season, but is still seeking that big win for Lincoln Riley, USC's Head Coach. Both teams should also be undefeated heading into this game. This is an intriguing early-season test for both teams.

3) Penn State at Michigan (October 17th)

Previous Head Coach James Franklin was 3-7 against Michigan. Matt Campbell was largely hired from Iowa State to Penn State to try to win big games. This will be his 1st big road game when Penn State visits Michigan. On the other side, Kyle Whittingham was hired by Michigan to replace Sherrone Moore, so that it will be a big matchup for him.

4) Michigan at Ohio State (November 28th)

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day finally beat Michigan after losing four straight times to them. Now he will try to win two years in a row, and he gets Michigan at home. On the other hand, Whittingham will be trying to get Michigan back on the winning side of this rivalry. This game will be fascinating to see who comes on top. Both teams could also be fighting for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game and a birth in the College Football Playoff.

5) Iowa at Minnesota (October 24th)

Trophy games in the Big Ten are one of the best things in college football. Iowa and Minnesota play for the Floyd of Rosedale. It is a 98-pound bronze statue of a pig. It doesn’t get any better than this. A Big Ten football game between two rivals fighting over a 98-pound statue. If you don’t like that, you don’t love Big Ten Football. This also should have some intrigue; Iowa has a chance to be a good team and an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff.