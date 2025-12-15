Ranking the best early fits for the top quarterbacks entering the transfer portal

The Transfer Portal doesn't open until January, but players are quickly lining up to leave their current programs. On Monday, the line to enter the Transfer Portal started to get packed as players are making their decisions. The biggest headline players to announce their decisions on Monday has been the quarterbacks.

DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, and Brendan Sorsby all announced their plans to transfer, making this a loaded class at the quarterback position. In the coming weeks, the picture will become clearer at quarterback, but early on, each quarterback will have a great potential landing place.

Predicting early fits for the top transfer quarterbacks

After a promising first season in Gainesville, DJ Lagway clearly didn't progress as many would've thought, leading to him entering the Transfer Portal. Lagway has elite athletic ability, but he still needs to tie it all together in the right system. DJ Lagway landing at LSU would make the most sense for his progression, as he could thrive in a Lane Kiffin offense that's centered around vertical throws.

Texas Tech will lose veteran Behren Morton to the Transfer Portal, creating a big need at quarterback for a program that's willing to go all-in using the portal. Brendan Sorsby has already had a ton of success in the Big 12, and jumping to a program that's better positioned in the league may make the most sense. The Red Raiders could give Sorsby elite weapons and give him a chance to prove he's a top candidate for the NFL.

Dylan Raiola is going to have one of the most interesting offseasons as his market in the portal will be fascinating. Raiola has a ton of talent, but the top programs may choose to look elsewhere as he'll need to continue to improve. Considering the fact that Raiola needs to continue developing, Arizona State may be the perfect place to land as Kenny Dillingham has one of the strongest track records of development.

Sam Leavitt missed time this season with injuries, but when he's on the field, it's clear that he's one of the most talented quarterbacks in the Country. Indiana has to replace a Heisman Trophy winner in Fernando Mendoza, and Sam Leavitt would make a ton of sense. The Hoosiers have proven under Curt Cignetti that they're going to nail the Transfer Portal each season, and Leavitt would land in a great offense where he'll certainly be surrounded by solid weapons.